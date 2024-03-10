Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Venezuela in February to meet President Nicolas Maduro.

The Sunday Times first reported that Mr Johnson flew to Venezuela for the meeting by private jet while on holiday in the Caribbean.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson told the BBC the aim of the visit was to “highlight the need for Venezuela to adopt a proper democratic process”.

Mr Maduro was re-elected in 2018 after judges barred his main opponents from running, plunging the country into a serious political and economic crisis.

Most opposition parties refused to recognize the election results and challenged Mr. Maduro's rule by creating an interim government, a push for change that has failed in recent years.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in February while he was on holiday in the Caribbean, it has been revealed.

Mr. Maduro was re-elected in 2018 after judges barred his main opponents from competing.

Since then, there has been strong international pressure for Venezuela to hold free and fair elections.

Venezuela also approved a referendum last year to claim sovereignty over an oil and mineral-rich area in neighboring Guyana, which Guyana disputes.

British Minister for the Americas and Caribbean David Rutley met with Guyanese President Irfaan Ali in December to highlight the British Government's support for Guyana.

Mr Johnson's spokesperson told the BBC that he “has repeatedly made clear that there can be no hope of normalization of relations until Venezuela has fully embraced democracy and respected the territorial integrity of its neighbors.

“He also championed the cause of Ukrainian victory to the government of Venezuela.”

The spokesperson also told the channel that the trip was “at no cost to the British taxpayer or the Venezuelan government.”