Jokowi controls Golkar since 2015 until today









Top Golkar politician Ridwan Hisjam explained in detail the series of events between 2014 and 2015 until now, during which Jokowi was the party's main controller wearing the banyan tree symbol.

Be Jokowi president in 2014. Pak Jokowi is not supported by Golkar. Golkar supports Prabowo-Hatta, remember? I (previously) met Jokowi accompanied by Mas Tjahjo Kumolo. “I am Mas Tjahjo's subordinate, Mas Tjahjo is the chairman of the Central DPP KNPI, I am the chairman of East Java,” Ridwan said in a viral video circulating on social media, quoted RMOL political news agencySunday evening (10/3).





In the 5-minute video uploaded by account @quintta1217 Ridwan spoke about Jokowi's progress, which received the blessing of Golkar elders, namely Wiranto and Akbar Tanjung. “I want to help me, meet Pak Wiranto, meet Pak Akbar Tanjung,” said Ridwan, imitating Tjahjo Kumolo's request. I arranged to meet Mr. Wiranto at Bambu Apus and then met him at Bang Akbar's house. Finally Pak Jokowi (paired) with Pak JK (Jusuf Kalla). Once we (Prabowo-Hatta) lost the Golkar National Conference, remember that, right? Aburizal Bakrie was elected for the second time, explained the member of Commission VII of the DPR. And then it broke, there was Agung Laksono. I communicate with Pak Jokowi. Pak Jokowi Golkar is like this, I explained it to Pak Jokowi, the doctrine of Golkar is Karya Siaga Gatra Praja, the work of each Golkar cadre is like this, like this, I explained it to Pak Jokowi, for let Pak Jokowi remember, the man from East Java said. From then on, Ridwan continued, Jokowi became the controller who has managed the leadership of Golkar until now. Finally it broke out, both of them (Aburizal Bakrie and Agung Laksono) did not show up, finally Novanto (Setya Novanto) became president of Golkar. At that time, Golkar was already controlled by Pak Jokowi. Upon entering Novanto, Airlangga was immediately automatic, in 2019 Airlangga was automatic again. “So since 2015, Jokowi has controlled Golkar until this day,” he said. Find hot and trusted news from RMOL political news agency at Google News.

To be continued please click on the asterisk.

