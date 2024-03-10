Pope says Ukraine must have white flag courage and negotiate with Russia

ROME Pope Francis said in an interview that Ukraine should have what he calls white flag courage and negotiate an end to the conflict.war with Russiawhich followed the large-scale invasion of Moscow two years ago which left tens of thousands dead.

Francis made his comments in an interview recorded last month with Swiss broadcaster RSI, well before Friday.latest offerby Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to host a summit between Ukraine and Russia to end the war.

Pope Francis meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the Vatican on May 13 in a photo published by Vatican News. Francis recently said the Vatican had launched a behind-the-scenes initiative to try to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. Vatican News via AP

Erdogan made this new offer after a meeting in Istanbul with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelensky said that although he wanted peace, he would not give up any territory.

The Ukrainian leadership's peace plan calls for the withdrawal of Russian troops from all of Ukraine and the restoration of its national borders. The Kremlin has ruled out engaging in peace talks on conditions set by kyiv.

A spokesperson for Zelensky did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the pope's remarks.

In the interview, Francis was asked his position on a debate between those who say Ukraine should give up because it has not been able to repel Russian forces, and those who say it would legitimize the actions of the strongest party. The interviewer used the term white flag in the question.

It's an interpretation, it's true, Francis said, according to an advance transcript of the interview and partial video made available to Reuters on Saturday. It should be broadcast on March 20 as part of new cultural programming.

But I think the strongest is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people, has the courage of the white flag and negotiates, Francis said, adding that negotiations should take place with the help of international powers.

The word negotiate is a courageous word. When we see that we are defeated, that things are not going well, we must have the courage to negotiate, François said.

It is believed to be the first time Francis has used terms such as white flag or defeated when discussing the war in Ukraine, although he has previously spoken of the need for negotiations.

In a statement, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope took the term white flag uttered by the interviewer and used it to indicate a cessation of hostilities (and) a truce achieved through courage of negotiations.

Last year, the 87-year-old pope sent a peace envoy, Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, to kyiv, Moscow and Washington to sound out those countries' leaders.

We can be ashamed, Francis said of the negotiations, but how many deaths will this (the war) end? (We must) negotiate in time, find a country that can be a mediator, Francis said, mentioning Turkey among the countries that have proposed.

Don't be ashamed to negotiate before things get worse, said Francis, who has launched hundreds of appeals for what he calls martyred Ukraine. When asked if he was willing to mediate, Francis said I was.

In another part of the interview, speaking about the war between Israel and Hamas, Francis said: Negotiating is never capitulation.

Last month, Zelensky said 31,000 Ukrainian troops had beenkillsince the Russian invasion in February 2022 and tens of thousands of civilians have been killed in occupied areas of the country.

CORRECTION (March 10, 2024, 5:45 p.m. ET): A photo caption in a previous version of this article incorrectly stated the date Russia invaded Ukraine. It was February 2022, not last year.