Melania Trump is missing again as husband Donald attends UFC event with daughter Ivanka





Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka attended the UFC 299 event in Miami just hours after his rally in Georgia.

His wife, Melania, was noticeably absent from the show, although she recently appeared at the former president's dinner with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Despite Melania's absence, Trump looked happy at the UFC event and even praised founder Dana White for his hard work.

Donald Trump attends UFC 299 with his daughter Ivanka

MEGA

Just hours after another successful rally in Rome, Georgia, Donald Trump flew to Miami for a UFC 299 event: the Sean O'Malley-Marklon Vera fight. He was joined in watching the fight by his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and UFC founder Dana White.

Trump and Ivanka smiled broadly as they were welcomed into the room, but many also expected to see the former president's wife, Melania Trump, who was notably absent.

Despite Melania's absence, Trump and Ivanka received massive applause from the crowd at the UFC match while a Kid Rock song played in the background.

It's just another event with her husband that former First Lady Melania missed, like Trump's victory speech after his success on Super Tuesday, which earned him the Republican spot as presidential candidate in the next elections.

Donald Trump praises Dana White for her work at the UFC

Trump looked happy and energetic at the recent UFC event, which is one of several he attended. Last year, he attended four events, including UFC 287 and 296, which featured Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, two fighters who openly showed their support for him.

At his rally, Trump explained why he loves UFC events so much. He said: “It's the closest thing I can see that really reflects the electoral process that we have in this country, the UFC fights. It's maybe a little tamer than the elections .”

Trump also praised Dana White for doing a “great job” with the UFC and its events. He joked: “I hope he doesn't run against me. He's done a fantastic job. It's an easier business than politics.”

The former president had several supporters at the Miami show, including Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. Portnoy recently switched to Trump's side after supporting Nikki Haley's campaign for the GOP presidential nomination.

Melania supported her husband during a dinner with the Hungarian Prime Minister

MEGA

Melania hasn't been completely absent from all of Trump's major events. The Slovenian-born former model recently attended a dinner with her husband, who hosted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The formal dinner took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, and photos released showed Melania smiling and chatting with guests while wearing an all-white suit.

Instagram Stories | Viktor Orban

Orban later posted photos and images from the evening on his Instagram page, including a photo of Melania with the caption “Pretty Woman.” He even gave her a large bouquet of flowers, which surprised the former First Lady.

Orban also posted a video of him and his team meeting with Trump and his team and his tour around Mar-a-Lago. The latest video Orban shared online showed Trump praising the prime minister and calling him a “fantastic leader.”

Trump said: “He's a non-controversial character because he says, 'This is how it's going to be,' and that's it. Right? He's the boss .”

The former first lady avoided most of her husband's campaign events

MEGA

Since Trump left the White House in early 2021, Melania has significantly reduced her public appearances.

She was absent from all of his campaign rallies while he was fighting for the Republican nomination and during various court appearances for different trials.

Before her recent outings, Melania's last official appearance alongside the 77-year-old was in November 2022, when Trump announced he was campaigning for the 2024 presidential elections.

However, despite missing the rallies and trials, Melania accompanied her husband to the Trumpette gala on February 11 this year, putting to rest rumors of a strained marriage.

The 53-year-old looked stunning at the event, which was also held at the businessman's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/melania-trump-absent-again-husband-181539083.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos