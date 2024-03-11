



New Delhi: In a twist that surprised no one, Pakistan, long considered China's docile disciple, has once again danced to Beijing's tune. As rumors of electoral manipulation echoed through political corridors, the world watched as Pakistan made a mockery of democracy. China, long frustrated by Pakistan's boldness in governance, has finally succeeded in putting its own “Made in China” label on the Pakistani government. The elevation of Asif Ali Zardari to the presidency has only strengthened China's grip. Zardari, a known courtier of China, joins the ranks of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and General Asim Munir, all serving as loyal stooges of Beijing. China's joy at Zardari's victory was palpable, with President Xi Jinping sending him warm wishes as if crowning a “made in China” president. Jinping hailed the friendship between the two nations as a precious treasure, conveniently ignoring the whiff of conspiracy lingering in the air. China's plan to use Pak against India But Pakistani experts are not so easily swayed. They see China's congratulatory gestures as part of a broader strategy of leveraging Pakistan against India's growing military might. As tensions simmer on the Himalayan border, Pakistanis are waking up to the fact that China's friendship comes with conditions. .. , !#Deshhit #China #Pakistan #WorldNews | @anchorjiya pic.twitter.com/Va80cTeaQP

Zee News (@ZeeNews) March 10, 2024 There is great skepticism about China's intentions, particularly regarding the stalled China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. With little progress to show after years of investment, ordinary Pakistanis are wondering whether China has their best interests at heart. Despite mounting evidence of China's ulterior motives, some Pakistanis remain blinded by anti-India sentiments, placing unwarranted trust in Beijing's promises. However, as the truth comes to light, more and more Pakistanis realize that they have been deceived by China's cunning schemes. As Balochistan withers and promises of prosperity go unfulfilled, the cracks in China's façade become increasingly difficult to ignore. As Pakistanis wake up to the reality of China's exploitation, the once unwavering allegiance to Beijing may soon weaken, revealing the true cost of China's puppets.

