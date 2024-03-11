Politics
Regarding the issue of Jokowi's departure to Golkar, Airlangga said he had a meeting with him
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Golkar Party General Chairman Airlangga Hartarto said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) actually met with the party he leads.
This was conveyed by Airlangga when reporters asked him about the issue of Jokowi joining Golkar.
“Pak Jokowi and the Golkar Party actually had a meeting,” Airlangga said, greeted by laughter from other Golkar Party officials at a press conference after the plenary meeting with the Central Leadership Council (DPP) and Golkar Party cadres to the Golkar Party DPP. Office, West Jakarta, Sunday (10/3/2024).
Airlangga explained that this closeness can be seen in the party's advertisements which are identical to the color yellow and Jokowi.
This, Airlangga said, shows that Jokowi is close and comfortable with Golkar.
“Because we have a meeting, we are together, just look at the advertisements of the Golkar Party with Pak Jokowi, so of course it shows Pak Jokowi's closeness and Pak Jokowi's comfort with the Golkar Party,” a- he declared.
Golkar Party General Deputy Chairman Ahmad Doli Kurnia also expressed the same thing.
He admitted that his party was quite close and had good relations with Jokowi because he consistently supported and supported the seventh President of the Republic of Indonesia.
“In fact, we often joke that the Golkar Party is more Pak Jokowi than other political parties,” Doli said after the press conference.
Also read: Airlangga reveals Jokowi's closeness to the Golkar party: already met and worked together
Furthermore, Doli also said that the Golkar Party is an open party and tries to unite all elements of the nation.
“No matter a president, just an ordinary person, if he feels that his aspirations are the same, his interests are the same, his struggles are the same, his values are the same and he wants to join the Golkar party, we “We would be very happy with just one member of society, let alone a president,” he said.
Regarding the news of Jokowi's arrival in Golkar, Doli admitted that he would be very happy if it were true.
However, Doli was reluctant to speculate further as he had not received confirmation regarding Jokowi's status with the PDI Perjuangan.
“Until now, we have never received any information or confirmation that he (Jokowi) previously declared that he was leaving the party. In fact, on several occasions it was even stated that he was still a PDI Perjuangan cadre,” he said. said.
“Well, we will return it to everyone, including the president. If you want to join the Golkar party, thank God,” Doli said.
According to him, whether Jokowi joins Golkar or not has political value, which is why discussions on this issue are best known to the General Chairman of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto.
“The discussions will certainly be directly with the general president. So the one who knows best is President General Pak Jokowi and Allah SWT,” he concluded.
Also read: Before fasting, President Jokowi makes a pilgrimage to the family grave in Karanganyar
