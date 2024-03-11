House GOP campaign leader sees Trump strengthening swing districts





Republican leaders in the House of Representatives are now optimistically predicting they will increase their majority in the 2024 elections, saying former President Donald Trump will be an asset in swing suburban districts that voted for President Joe Biden ago is four years old.

For much of the last year, the Republican Party's chances of retaining the House seemed dim, especially given the constant infighting that led to the unprecedented ouster of a sitting president and their inability to advance a legislative agenda.

But the outcome of key primaries and redistricting fights in several states, along with a handful of Democratic retirements in swing districts and Biden's persistently low approval ratings have given Republicans new hope that they can hold on despite what once seemed like extremely bleak odds.

And above all, some prominent Republicans say Trump will be an asset in the battle for the 17 GOP seats in districts Biden won in 2020, even though he faces 91 criminal charges and is constantly fighting with the main suburban voters who will determine the outcome of the election. the most critical races in the country.

Well, right now he's popular everywhere, Rep. Richard Hudson, the North Carolina Republican who chairs the House GOP campaign arm, told CNN when asked about the impact of Trump in districts Biden held four years ago. He won in every battleground state. And I think the turnout patterns are very different in a presidential election year for us. This brings out a lot of voters who don't vote in the midterms. And so I think that's a net positive.

Even if Trump were convicted of a crime, Hudson predicted it would not impact his candidates in swing districts. And he said he would encourage them to rally behind Trump.

Each candidate can decide what they want to do, he said. I will campaign with President Trump. I think he will help us through the ticket.

Hudson's assessment underscores the extent to which Republican congressional leaders are closing ranks behind Trump and his growing grip on his party, putting aside his political responsibilities and outbursts that turn off many voters and banking on a energetic base that elevates their candidates at every level.

Democrats say they are delighted to see him.

Many of them already supported Trump and were going to continue to hold them accountable for their extremism, said Rep. Suzan DelBene of Washington state, chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, when asked about Republicans in swing districts. And there are no more moderates in the Republican Party in the House of Representatives.

DelBene added: “That’s what they are, they are the party of Trump.

While a number of Republicans from swing districts lined up to support Trump, others did not.

Asked if he would support Trump in November, freshman Rep. Mike Lawler, who represents a suburban New York district, responded: Look, at the end of the day, it's about the American people . They will determine who will be the next president of the United States. Neither me nor anyone in this House or in this House. And so, at some point, we're going to take care of the presidential election. I am focused on my race.

Others have been coy, like freshman Rep. Tom Kean Jr. of New Jersey, who walked silently last week when asked by CNN if he supported Trump.

There are a limited number of parliamentary constituencies truly at stake in the 2024 elections, given that many constituencies are carved up in ways that protect one party over the other. Democrats have their eyes on Biden's 17 districts, which will carry the House race from New York to California. Yet Republicans, who now hold a 219-213 majority, have circled as their primary targets five Democrats in districts Trump won from Maine to Alaska, as well as four other seats held by retiring Democrats in swing districts, notably in the presidential battleground of Michigan. .

Additionally, while Democrats appear poised to pick up a few seats in Louisiana and Alabama through redistricting, other states like North Carolina have been a boon for the Republican Party as district boundaries are being drawn up. be redrawn. And despite the favorable lines in New York that helped give the House to Republicans in 2022, the newly redrawn maps for 2024 appear to give Democrats only a slight advantage there, far less than the massive windfall that many Democrats were waiting impatiently.

Looking across the battlefield, the days of the 250-seat majority are over because of redistricting, Hudson said. We were going to have knife fights in every district.

DelBene said that regardless of the district, Democrats' argument would be consistent.

We know Republicans are vulnerable because they don't govern, DelBene said. They are at the head of a Congress that does nothing. So it's hard to understand how you can think you're going to succeed when it's called the Congress of Inaction. And they are the ones in charge.

In a sign that Republicans view both immigration and crime as important campaign issues, the Hudson Group, known as the National Republican Congressional Committee, is launching a five-figure ad campaign targeting a quartet of vulnerable Democrats in the House of Representatives who voted against the Laken Riley Act this week: Reps. Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico, Pat Ryan of New York, Andrea Salinas of Oregon and Val Hoyle of Oregon.

The digital ads, which were shared with CNN and will begin airing Monday, highlight Riley's killing, which is believed to be the work of a man who crossed the border illegally. The ad attacks House Democrats who voted against the bill for refusing to protect victims.

This is just a preview of how vulnerable Democrats will be held accountable for their open border policies this election year, Hudson said.

The Laken Riley Act would require the detention of any migrant who commits a burglary or theft. The House passed the bill hours before Biden's State of the Union address, during which many Republicans wore Laken Riley pins as they sought to draw attention to the issue.

A total of 170 Democrats voted against the bill, accusing Republicans of exploiting the tragic death of a nursing student to score political points. Several Democrats in tough races voted for the bill.

Yet top Democrats believe they will be able to turn the immigration issue around after Trump and the GOP killed the Senate's bipartisan border security deal before many Republicans even took the issue. time to examine it.

They are unable to make a decision for themselves, DelBene said. We've seen quite often Republicans, particularly those in the House, wait for Trump to decide whether or not they want to move forward with legislation. Thus, they showed their loyalty.

Yet just as the border crisis is the Republican Party's main policy argument, Democrats say the political terrain continues to shift after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, noting the victories they have had in key elections since the Dobbs decision. DelBene said she expected a similar situation in November.

In every election since November 2022, we have seen increased Democratic turnout, DelBene said. Because people are energetic and want to defend rights and freedoms and our democracy.

Leaders in both parties see a boon in last week's Super Tuesday primaries.

The main GOP super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund and the NRCC both secured their preferred candidates in several races, including Laurie Buckhou in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District, a seat currently held by a Democrat, Don Davis.

And they were buoyed when incumbent Republican David Valadao, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the 2021 Capitol attack, went to the general election to fill a seat that Democrats will try to flip .

However, certain complications remain. Mark Harris, a candidate accused in the past of voter fraud, won a primary in North Carolina, despite it being a safe seat for the GOP. Additionally, Republicans nominated a controversial candidate in the gubernatorial race, Mark Robinson, with a history of inflammatory rhetoric.

Hudson said he wasn't concerned about Harris, calling it a very safe seat for Republicans, while dismissing concerns that Robinson could energize Democrats.

I think he's an eloquent spokesperson, Hudson said of his gubernatorial candidate. I think he can be an exciting candidate.

CNN's Melanie Zanona and Christine Park contributed to this story.

