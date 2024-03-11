Politics
An unwelcome intervention from the Pope
|
Sources
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/opinion/2024/03/10/an-unwelcome-intervention-by-the-pope/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
Papal interventions in conflicts are rarely recommended or welcomed, no matter how well-intentioned. Joseph Stalin's infamous line when told that Pius XII might play a role in ending World War II was: “How many divisions does the Pope have?” The view of Soviet dictators was that military might pitted against moral authority tends to have a winner.
But Pope Francis' comments on the progress of the war in Ukraine appear to side with the former against the latter. He said in an interview that Ukraine should have what he calls white flag courage and negotiate with Moscow to stop the bloodshed. The word negotiate is a courageous word. When we see that we are defeated, that things are not going well, we must have the courage to negotiate, added François. Don't be ashamed to negotiate before things get worse.
Needless to say, in a country that was invaded two years ago and lost thousands of soldiers and civilians trying to repel the aggressor, this spiritual advice was not welcome. Where was the condemnation of the invader? And what the Ukrainians did not lack was courage.
But is the Pope expressing what many temporal leaders in Europe, America and elsewhere also think: that Ukraine cannot win and must seek to avoid further carnage? His assessment comes just as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is stepping up efforts to bring the two sides closer together by offering to host a summit between Ukraine and Russia.
The move came after an hour-long meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky in Istanbul to discuss mutual interests in maritime security in the Black Sea, grain exports and defense cooperation.
NATO's position so far has been to continue helping Ukraine hold off the Russians for as long as necessary, but these commitments are belied by the slow supply of weapons to kyiv.
Turkey has sought to maintain good relations with Russia while supporting Ukraine's right to sovereignty and providing drones to help the war effort. But it is difficult to imagine a negotiated settlement without Russia retaining Crimea, seized in 2014, and the occupied territories to the east. Accepting less would be a humiliation for Vladimir Putin. However, even after two years of carnage, Ukraine wants to continue fighting, provided it is given the means. If this is denied, then the pope's words could turn out to be terribly prophetic.