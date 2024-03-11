Opinion: The dangerous place in the world just got more dangerous

Editor's note: Fareed Zakaria is the host of Fareed Zakaria GPS, airing at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET Sundays on CNN. Follow Fareed on X, and read news, analysis and insights from Fareed and his team in the CNN Fareeds Global Briefing daily newsletter. The opinions expressed in this comment are his own. Learn more CNN Review.

Few years ago, The Economist said on its cover that Taiwan, a small island home to 24 million people, was the most dangerous place on earth.

The reasons he came to this conclusion remain valid. In fact, they have only become stronger recently.

The backdrop to tensions over Taiwan is, of course, the growing geopolitical rivalry between China and the United States. Since the rise of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and then former US President Donald Trump, the two countries have fundamentally changed their attitude towards each other, from benevolent to suspicious to hostile.

Perhaps China's extraordinary and rapid growth and the reality of America's dominant status made this inevitable. A rising power faces an established power, creating a situation that can be, in the words of author and Harvard international security scholar Graham Allison, intended for war.

But are we destined for war? The United States and China are unusual in that, although they are increasingly geopolitical rivals, they are also deeply linked economically.

An example: During the Cold War, at the height of U.S.-Soviet trade, the two countries exchanged $5 billion worth of goods in one year. China and the United States trade $5 billion worth of trade every few days. And that figure hasn't fallen much, even as tariffs, bans and trade restrictions have increased in recent years.

Furthermore, China does not appear to be a revolutionary state seeking to overthrow the international system and present to the world an alternative ideology to America's. This ideological rivalry, at the heart of the Cold War, is largely absent today.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping walk together after a meeting during Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week in Woodside, California, November 15, 2023.

One thing that does exist, however, is nuclear deterrence. Both China and the United States have large arsenals, which should have the effect they have had elsewhere, from the United States and the Soviet Union to Pakistan and India, in deterring all-out war.

And yet: there is the problem of Taiwan which is at the heart of relations between the United States and China.

China has never accepted that Taiwan can be an independent country. This is not an innovation by Xi Jinping. It's in the constitution of the People's Republic of China. All Chinese leaders, starting with Mao Zedong, have stated their goal of reunifying the two countries, but in the past, communist China thought it could wait because time was on its side. Ultimately, the continent, with its massive economy and population of more than a billion, would attract the small island of 24 million into its orbit.

That was the thinking. But this premise turns out to be false.

Taiwan has become a spirited democracy with a political culture defined by its political system that stands in stark contrast to China. In recent decades, Taiwan has become more determined not to reunify with China. So Xi must look at this situation and feel that time is not on his side. It might be better to act as soon as possible.

For America and its many allies in Asia, Chinese aggression aimed at retaking Taiwan would be unacceptable. Washington is willing to accept China's claims to Taiwan provided it does not use coercion to achieve them.

Taiwan policy, for all parties, is to tolerate fantasies about the future as long as there are no practical changes in the present. Most Taiwanese just want to maintain the status quo and keep things as they are. While recent elections on the island brought to power for a third term a party closely associated with the idea of ​​an independent Taiwan, it is worth noting that it received only 40% of the vote, with the remaining 60% going to two candidates for positions less independent.

What does all this mean? That this issue will have to be managed rather than resolved and managed with great care by Beijing and Washington. This is a place on Earth where there should be little room for macho rhetoric and provocative actions. All three parties should continue to discuss to ensure there are no misperceptions or miscalculations.

None of this is morally satisfactory. But the stakes are high enough that one thing is clear: if these tensions were mismanaged, if this conflict turned into war, it would be lose-lose-lose for all three sides; in fact, the entire world would suffer cataclysmic consequences. Better to leave that can as long as possible and hope it doesn't explode.