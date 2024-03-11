Jokowi is proud, this is the inspiring story of Young Mama's crab crackers”





MSME product of Young Mama's Crab Crackers. Photo: Doc. BIS At the BRI Microfinance Outlook 2024 event on Thursday (7/3), Indonesian President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) introduced and touted one of the MSME products namely Rita's Mama Muda Rajungan Crackers which was launched in 2020. Jokowi said he had just met a client MSME . He has witnessed many improvements in MSME products right down to packaging. In the past, he explained, the packaging of crab chips was only plastic and they were sold in markets or from street vendors. Meanwhile, the packaging is now better and is being marketed to modern retailers. “Even though not all packaging is like this, 46% of packaging like this (MSME products) is,” he said. Not only that, Jokowi also praised the creative naming of products. For example, the crab cracker product is called Mama Muda Crab Crackers. Currently, Rita's business products have grown to the point where they have caught the attention of the President. The story of Rita's journey in building her home business is very inspiring. From the COVID-19 pandemic Rita said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of the place where she lives, namely Kuri Caddi Hamlet, Nisombalia Village, Maros Regency, South Sulawesi, experienced difficulties as well as new, unexpected opportunities. In my village, everyone on average is a fisherman, and during the pandemic, no one bought our crab catches. Then there was a team from Blue Forest Makassar who came to Kuri Caddi. From there, they gave ideas so that the economy of mothers here could develop and increase family income. “As the majority of fishermen here catch crabs, the idea was born to make crab crackers,” he said. Rita and the women at her residence welcomed the idea. With the help and training they received, Rita was eventually able to produce her own crab chips. The products produced, in addition to crab crackers, are bete-bete fish sauce, oseng-oseng ebi, shellfish sauce and herbal teas. Rita worked on it in a group with two other colleagues at home. Meanwhile, the marketing of Mama Muda's Rajungan Chips products has reached outer regions, such as Bogor, Kalimantan, Bone and Jakarta. Even though the quantity is still small, Rita is grateful that the public loves her product. MSME players who are progressing in class Rita admitted that she initially received capital assistance from the PNM's Mekaar (Fostering a Prosperous Family Economy) program and had been a client since 2016. Loans are obtained in stages, ranging from IDR 2 million to IDR 8 million. According to him, the loan was very useful for the development of the business. This loan really allows us to develop products and packaging. Because product packaging also requires a lot of costs, he said. Through her hard work and perseverance, Rita's business continues to grow and she is now a commercial actress who has reached the next level. Subsequently, Rita became a BRI client and received KUR funding. I am now receiving a BRI loan of IDR 35 million, so it is very useful. Besides growing the business, it also helps the business of my husband, who is a fisherman, he added. Not to mention, Rita expressed her gratitude to PNM Mekaar and BRI for providing her with business capital opportunities that truly helped her grow her business to improve her family's economy. “I am very grateful to PNM Mekaar and especially BIS for helping small MSMEs like me get low interest loans, so that it does not burden us,” he continued. In the future, Rita wants her company's products to be better known to the general public. He also hopes that the government and other relevant institutions can pay more attention to MSMEs so that they can progress and develop, even if they are in remote areas. Mama Muda's Rajungan Crackers is an example of an MSME that has managed to rise in class thanks to the existence of Ultra Micro Holding (UMi). On another occasion, BIS President Director Sunarso revealed that UMI Holding had successfully processed 44 million MSME credit customers. It turns out that not enough credit is given to empowerment. “The most important thing is two things: giving them credit and mentoring, and secondly, also teaching them how to save,” he said. “Thank God, at UMi Holding we already have 173 million savings accounts,” Sunarso concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kumparan.com/kumparanbisnis/dibanggakan-jokowi-ini-kisah-inspiratif-kerupuk-rajungan-mama-muda-22KBLV9LGuK The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos