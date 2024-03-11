PM Modi inaugurates 15 airport projects, including expanded Delhi Terminal 1





Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of various development projects, in Azamgarh. | Photo credit: PTI

On March 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 15 airport projects, including 12 new terminals worth nearly 10,000 crores in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, marking the event as the biggest addition to he infrastructure which will see a mix of new airports, expanded terminals, laying of cornerstones for future airports and other related facilities. The project launched by PM Modi includes 12 new terminals at Pune, Kolhapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Delhi, Lucknow, Aligarh, Azamgarh, Chitrakoot, Moradabad, Shravasti and Adampur airports, along with laying the foundation stone of the new terminals at Kadapa . , Hubballi and Belagavi on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. So far in the financial year 2023-24, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has commissioned new state-of-the-art integrated terminals at Chennai, Port Blair, Surat and Tiruchirappalli airports. The new terminals of Kanpur Airport, Rajkot International Airport, Tezu Airport and Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya Dham were also inaugurated. The projects aim to increase passenger comfort and provide a boost to the local economy. Besides, the foundation stone was also laid for new terminals at Datia, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Rajahmundry to meet future demands. The 12 new terminals are being developed at a total cost of `8,903 crore, having a combined capacity to serve 615 lakh passengers per year. According to the Prime Minister's Office, these terminals are fully equipped with various passenger facilities, such as check-in counters, overhead walkways, baggage conveyors and sufficient concession area. AAI has also undertaken the development of three new terminals at Kadapa, Hubballi and Belagavi airports at a total cost of 908 crore. Once completed, the combined passenger handling capacity of these airports will increase to 95 lakh passengers per year, according to the government. These new terminals are also equipped with various sustainability features such as a double insulated roof system, provision of energy saving canopies, LED lighting, low thermal gain double glazing, solar power plant, etc. to meet GRIHA standards. According to the press release issued by the PMO, the designs of these airports are influenced and derived from the common elements of the heritage structures of that state and city, thereby reflecting the local culture and showcasing the heritage of the region. The murals, paintings and architectural style of all the airports mentioned above have the transformative power that enhances the travel experience of passengers. “The inauguration and foundation stone laying of these 15 airport projects worth $9,811 million places the Indian civil aviation industry at the forefront of the country's economic growth and consolidates its role as a major player in the global aeronautical landscape,” he said. With these new terminals, the country's air connectivity will see an increase which, in turn, will boost tourism, business and education and generate jobs essential to the economic prosperity of the region. “It will also strengthen states’ economies in the long term, boosting productivity through its positive impact on businesses,” the statement said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-inaugurates-15-airport-projects-including-delhis-expanded-terminal-1/article67935040.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos