ANDREW PIERCE: How David Cameron tried to sabotage Boris Johnson's rise to the top
David Cameron and Boris Johnson can't stand each other. It's a bitter rivalry that dates back to their days at Eton College and Oxford University.
And now it is claimed that in 2008, then Conservative leader Cameron told Boris to run for London mayor because he thought his opponent would lose, effectively ending his political ambitions.
Cameron's nefarious plot is revealed in The Rise And Fall Of Boris Johnson, a new four-part series on Channel 4.
Daniel Ritterband, a Conservative strategist who helped Cameron become party leader in 2005 before running Boris's mayoral campaign, told the show: “I got a call from Cameron's communications director who m 'said Dave wanted me to persuade Boris to run for mayor.'
This wouldn't be the last time Cameron underestimated his former classmate.
When asked why Cameron wanted him to run, Ritterband replied: “David Cameron thought…he was going to lose.” Cameron told me, 'We just want a good fight, we don't expect you to win.'
Cameron's gamble failed spectacularly. Boris was victorious in the 2008 election, defeating Labour's Ken Livingstone, and repeated the feat in 2012, propelling him into the political mainstream.
Why Sheen's show failed to dazzle
Actor Michael Sheen who directed the BBC drama series The Way
Actor Michael Sheen has hit back after Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch criticized his new BBC drama The Way. The show chronicles the civil unrest in his Welsh hometown of Port Talbot, sparked by the closure of a local steelworks.
“Since ITV's drama about the Post Office scandal, Mr Bates v the Post Office, caused public outrage, I imagine the government has a new fear of the impact that a television show can have,” Sheen wrote in the New Statesman. “A pre-emptive attack on a series of critics who she says are critical of her actions in the steel industry must have seemed a useful tactic.”
Barely. Only 697,000 viewers saw the tedious finale, believed to be one of the lowest totals ever for a BBC1 prime time slot.
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, proudly told the House of Lords last week that he had recently been in a Ukrainian air raid shelter with various EU diplomats, “which gives the opportunity to talk to people.” The next time there is an air raid, rather than chatting with the Brussels elite, perhaps he could meet with some members of his own Church and listen to what they think of his disastrous archepiscopate.
Labour-led Camden Council has agreed to increase rent and charges by 7.7 per cent, an anti-inflation rate, with a maximum increase in council tax of 4.99 per cent. At the same time, councilors voted to increase their total expense allowances by €130,000. Not a cry from the local Labor MP, one Sir Keir Starmer.
Former Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie said: “I was told Rupert Murdoch consulted his doctor before getting engaged for the sixth time at 92 and asked if it was safe for him to have sex at his age. His doctor replied, “Only if you don’t participate.” »
Roy never spat in anger
As Spitting Image celebrates its 40th anniversary, impressionist Steve Nallon recalls how Roy Hattersley, then deputy leader of the Labor Party, joked about being ridiculed by the show's constantly spitting puppet . Nallon, who played the character Hattersley, said the MP told him about his experience at the Police Federation conference: “As he walked up to the podium and started speaking, the first four rows put umbrellas.”
Spitting Image puppet for former Labor deputy leader Roy Hattersley
