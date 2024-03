Others make promises, BJP keeps them: Modi

New Delhi/Azamgarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused previous opposition governments of betraying public trust by announcing projects without intention of implementing them during a public rally in Azamgarh. Modi emphasized his administration's commitment to transparent governance and rapid development, distancing himself from entrenched political dynasties. During his speech, Modi criticized the practice of announcing projects purely for political purposes, citing instances where the foundation stones were laid before elections only to be forgotten later. He highlighted the integrity and efficiency of his administration in the execution of development projects, comparing it to past administrations marred by corruption. Turning his attention to political nepotism, Modi criticized the Mulayam-Akhilesh Yadav family bastion in Azamgarh, saying the poison of appeasement is diminishing as Uttar Pradesh progresses. He highlighted his administration's emphasis on empowering all segments of society, regardless of their political affiliation. “In the last elections, the family, which considered Azamgarh as its stronghold, was defeated by a youngster like Dinesh (Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, MP from Azamgarh),” Modi said. Late SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav had won the Azamgarh parliamentary seat in 2014. After him, his son Akhilesh Yadav won the Lok Sabha seat in 2019. The party, however, lost the seat to Dinesh Lal Yadav of BJP in the 2022 by-election, which was necessary after Akhilesh vacated his seat and decided to represent Karhal in the state assembly. Modi cited the transformation of Azamgarh from a once backward region to a beacon of development, attributing it to his administration's policies. He warned against the politicization of development projects, urging stakeholders to view them as paths to progress rather than electoral tools. “Due to this parivaarvad, opposition party leaders are so frustrated that they are abusing Modi. They are saying that Modi has no family. They are forgetting that the country's 140 million people are the family of Modi,” he added. said the Prime Minister, referring to RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, who at a rally in Bihar on March 3 asked him why he did not have a family. Highlighting the lag in urbanization planning in the country, Modi stressed the need to seize urbanization as an opportunity for growth. He pledged to accelerate development initiatives to realize the vision of a developed India by 2047. Reiterating his commitment to fighting terrorism and providing opportunities to the youth, Modi vowed to dismantle the legacy of corruption and neglect that plagued previous administrations. He affirmed his government's commitment to restoring dignity and prosperity to regions like Azamgarh and Purvanchal.

