Turkish officials criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday for comments criticizing President Recep Tayyip Erdoan after the Turkish leader compared him to Nazis for war crimes Israel commits against the Palestinians. Israel is a state currently on trial for genocide before the International Court of Justice. No party other than the Israeli government is responsible for the crimes committed against the Palestinian people in Gaza. Members of the Israeli government who seek to construct a false narrative cannot hide these facts, Trkiye Foreign Ministry spokesperson NC Keeli said on Sunday. “The conscience of humanity and international law will undoubtedly ensure that Israeli officials will be held accountable,” Keeli argued after Netanyahu dismissed Erdoan's remarks the day before, in which he said: “No one can make us label Hamas a terrorist organization. Trkiye is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and strongly supports them.” Erdoan has been one of Israel's most vocal critics since the start of the war on Gaza, which began after Israel responded harshly to an Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israel that cost the lives of at least 1,160 people, according to Israel. Israel responded with a relentless ground and air offensive that, according to Gaza's health ministry, has killed at least 30,878 people in the besieged Palestinian enclave, most of them women and children. Erdoan called Israel a “terrorist state” and accused it of carrying out “genocide” in Gaza. Israeli officials have used alarmingly clear genocidal rhetoric against Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, with Netanyahu himself declaring at the start of the conflict via between the children of light and the children of darkness, between humanity and the law of the jungle,” language similar to the Nazi justification of the Holocaust. Merelik, spokesperson for Erdoan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), declared Netanyahu's response to Erdoan's accusations null and void. The global conscience condemns Netanyahu for threatening the regional and global standing, he said. We will continue to speak out on every platform possible about the crimes Israel is committing against humanity. Turkish presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun also criticized Netanyahu for his remarks, saying he was doing it again, attacking our country to cover up his crimes. No amount of lies, disinformation and deception can cover up the historic massacres he committed against innocent civilians, Altun wrote on country. Whatever support Netanyahu's murderous war cabinet receives from world powers, he will go down in history as a totally failed leader who dashed hopes for peace and stability in this region, he said. He cannot make any policy or maneuver to change this fact. He said Trkiye would continue to firmly stand for truth, justice and decolonization in Palestine and in full solidarity with our Palestinian brothers and sisters.

