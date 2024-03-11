Prime Minister Modi helped avert a 'potential nuclear attack' by…





New Delhi, March 10: An intervention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top leaders helped prevent a “potential Russian nuclear attack”, CNN reported. As the war between Russia and Ukraine, which erupted in 2022, has intensified, the report says, citing two senior officials, that the United States has begun “rigorously preparing” for a possible nuclear strike of Moscow against Kiev. Joe Biden's administration was “particularly concerned” that Russia might use a tactical or battlefield nuclear weapon, leading to the first nuclear attack since the United States dropped bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, officials said. It was then that the United States sought help from India and China to discourage Russia from launching such an attack. “US officials say outreach efforts and public statements by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped avert a crisis,” the CNN report said. “One of the things we did was to not only send them a direct message, but also to strongly encourage, to put pressure on, to encourage other countries, to which they could be more attentive, to make the same thing,” a senior administration official said. “I think we think that showing the international community's concern about this, particularly the concern of key countries for Russia and the Global South, was also a useful and persuasive factor and showed them what could be the cost of all this,” the report says. quoting the official. Meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan in 2022, Prime Minister Modi called for a peaceful solution to the conflict and told the Russian leader that “this is not an era of war “. Prime Minister Modi had told President Putin that democracy, diplomacy and dialogue had kept the world united. In response, the Russian leader said he understood India's “concerns” and promised Prime Minister Modi that he would try to end the conflict, even as he accused Ukraine of prolonging it.

(The content of this article comes from a news agency and has not been edited by the ap7am team.)

