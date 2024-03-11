Donald Trump Jr. declares that 'the MAGA movement is the new Republican Party'





Donald Trump Jr. thought the Make America Great Again movement had replaced the old guard in the Republican Party.

Trump Jr. praised the recent leadership shakeup at the Republican National Committee backed by his father and argued that it illustrates the MAGA takeover.

I think the RNC is going to look a little more like that old-school establishment. This Republican Party frankly no longer exists outside of the DC Beltway. But it takes a little time to make that transition, Trump Jr. said on Newsmax's “The Balance.”

Donald Trump Jr. played an active role in his father's campaign and served as his surrogate. Getty Images

The RNC voted Friday to elevate former North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley to succeed Ronna McDaniel as party leader, daughter-in-law Lara Trump as co-chair and senior campaign adviser Chris LaCivita as Director of Operations.

Trump Jr. stressed that the RNC must “focus on all candidates,” not just his father.

“It’s not just about the presidency. We have a lot of members of Congress who have to win,” he said. “I think the most important thing is that we need to regain confidence in this institution. People have to trust him.

“I hope that’s what it feels like.”

The RNC has faced poor fundraising numbers. Last year, the organization took in $87.2 million and ended 2023 with about $8 million in cash, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Adjusted for inflation, this is the RNC's worst fundraising since 1993.

The RNC voted last Friday to reshuffle its leadership and supported candidates backed by Donald Trump. P.A.

In contrast, the Democratic National Committee raised $119 million and ended the year with about $21 million in cash, according to the FEC.

Former President Donald Trump previously endorsed former RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for the role after her 2016 election victory. She led the Republican Party's efforts in Michigan, which went pro-Trump this year- there.

Trump Jr. also alluded to the exodus of anti-Trump Republicans from both houses of Congress, including Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) who is not seeking re-election in the fall.

People need to understand that America First, the MAGA movement is the new Republican Party. This is conservatism today, Trump added. You know, maybe there are the Mitt Romneys and the Liz Cheneys. But it is a rare and endangered breed.

Donald Trump pioneered the MAGA movement with his 2016 campaign. AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump's campaign predicts he will secure the necessary GOP delegates later this month. AFP via Getty Images

Last week, after Trump ended the contest on Super Tuesday, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley suspended her campaign for the presidency.

With Haley out of the race, the 2024 election cycle shifted toward Trump's expected rematch with President Biden.

