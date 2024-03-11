The week on TV: Mary & George; The rise and fall of Boris Johnson; Gentlemen ; Sarah Everard: Review of The Search for Justice | Television

Married & George (Atlantic Sky/NOW)

The rise and fall of Boris Johnson (Channel 4) | canal4.com

Gentlemen (Netflix)

Sarah Everard: The Quest for Justice (BBC One) | iPlayer

I must warn squeamish viewers of Sky Atlantic's new seven-part panty ripper. Married & George have some smelling salts on hand: it's simply spicy. Created by DC Moore (Temple, Kill Eve) and based on the book by Benjamin Woolleys The assassin of kings, it is inspired by the real-life story of Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore, with an immaculate English accent). A low-born, steely-eyed adventurer who rises through the ranks thanks to wealthy husbands (the first, played by Simon Russell Beale, expires within minutes), Mary transforms 16th- and 17th-century social climbing into a form of deadly art. If I were a man and looked like you, I'd rule the fucking planet, the anti-matriarch hisses to her magnificent second son, George (Nicholas Galitzine). His plan: to pimp him to James I of England/James VI of Scotland (Tony Curran), who has a weakness for well-hung boys.

On time, Mary and George is like Jacobean Grindr, a sexual mix of sculpted butts, full fronts, orgies so sumptuously lit they look like oil paintings, and (grab those smelling salts) very full encounters between George and the King. Along the way, Mary romances a brothel madam (Niamh Algar), while the air is saturated with profanity, threats and insults. A whole dark brood, most of you, growls Nicola Walker's brilliantly sultry Lady Hatton, and she's not wrong.

The story sometimes seems derivative (The favourite, Great) and is full of subplots. It works best as a tooth-and-claw survival saga: mother and sons fight to become top (royal) dog, even at each other's expense. And what performances! Moore is a coldly gorgeous viper in a corset. Galitzine brings an edge to George that transforms his physical beauty into something more interesting. Curran digs deep as a complicated king. Married & George aspires to be more than standard gendered period fare, and most of the time it succeeds.

Channel 4's new four-part documentary series The climb and autumn by Boris Johnson faced with a challenge: how to produce something new about a man who has been self-promoting, self-glorifying and self-mythologizing for decades?

Most of what we might call Wiki Boris can be found here, from privileged but difficult childhood, to Eton, Oxford, journalism and politics. The next episodes cover Brexit, the pandemic, Ukraine, Partygate, its inevitable plot for its inevitable return, the secret of which we all know.

Jennifer Arcuri in The Rise and Fall of Boris Johnson: TV Pundit Gold. Photography: Channel 4

At the end of last week's two episodes, Johnson supported Brexit and became Prime Minister. Too bad it's mostly the standard gallery of talking heads (Nigel Farage, Nadine Dorries, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Matt Hancock, Sajid Javid et al). Hancock, in particular, made a habit of wide-eyed as if delivering an exciting new scoop while saying absolutely nothing different.

Things are being moderated by tech entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri, whose relationship with Johnson, then mayor of London, sparked questions about funding and other issues. Spread across episodes, she finds several different ways to falsely label Johnson as an insecure man-baby, and is always extremely angry about him blocking her: What wimp! she roars What soulless coward!

Arcuri is TV pundit gold. Otherwise, while it's a plodding series, you end up wondering if the Johnson saga feels a little stale for another week.

Speaking of bad money that keeps popping up, BBC One's half-hour Panorama documentary Trump: what's next? released the same week, the litigation-riddled former president became the presumptive Republican nominee. Sailing through snowy Iowa, Justin Webb and Marianna Spring of the America The podcast reflected on various outcomes, like, for example, the prospect of America's next leader (er) going to prison. Could this happen? Can't we do anything these days?

On Netflix, Guy Ritchie's eight-part TV spinoff of his 2019 film Gentlemen landed. Ritchie cut the film based on certain characters and the basic plot (a cannabis farm operating out of a stately home). Army man and aristocrat Eddie (Theo James, last seen in The White Lotus) inherits a pile and finds himself embroiled in a drug gang led by Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario from Skins) and his incarcerated father, Bobby (Ray Winstone), who views the prison as an annex to the Ritz, living in luxury and raising pigeons.

Joely Richardson does his best as Eddie's underwritten master, while Daniel Ings, playing his brother, delivers a classy and amusing mistake. Vinnie Jones plays a kind and zen game warden, who feels wonderfully against his type but keeps reminding me The quick showRalph And Ted.

A flat, eyeless turn: Theo James, right, pictured with his on-screen mother Joely Richardson, in The Gentlemen. Photograph: Christopher Rafael/AP

Ritchie's best films (like his first feature, Lock, stock and two smoking barrels) have humor and energy. He tries to reproduce this in The GentlemanIn (cutting between scenes; scribbling information on screen), but it feels slow. It's also hampered by clumsy stereotypes (underground boxing, traveling communities, fascist toffs and the like) and such engulfing padding, it suggests that Ritchie was overwhelmed by the amount of screen time he had to occupy. Matters are also not helped by the sleight of hand and dead eyes of James (presumably tasked with playing him suave and inscrutable).

The GentlemanIn there are good times. Giancarlo Esposito (Break the bads Gus Fring) revitalizes things as a super-rich enigma. And of course, Winstone is awesome. When Bobby looks at Eddie wordlessly from behind sunglasses, there's more menace in those few seconds than anywhere else in the series.

Sarah Everard, subject of a respectful and evocative documentary. Photograph: Everard family and friends/BBC

The unique BBC One documentary Sarah Everard: The search for justice marked the harrowing anniversary of the 33-year-old's rape and murder at the hands of Metropolitan Police Officer Wayne Couzens in 2021. As the recent Angiolini Inquiry reports, Couzens, who committed indecent exposure and other sex crimes, did not should have never been allowed to serve as a police officer.

Couzens is shown in the documentary (at one point swaying strangely during a police interrogation). But the focus is on Sarah: from the CCTV footage of her return home from a dinner with friends to her fateful arrest by Couzens (exploiting the lockdown and his police authority) to the heartfelt vigil on Clapham Common, which became tumultuous under a heavy police presence. It also examines other widespread abuses. The clarion call of this respectful and evocative documentary is Never Again (Never), but we must ask ourselves whether confidence in the national police can be restored.

Star Ratings (out of five)

Mary and George

The rise and fall of Boris Johnson

Trump: what's next?

Gentlemen

Sarah Everard: The Quest for Justice

What else am I looking at?

Alreadygeneral

(BBC Four/iPlayer)

Following the recent tragic death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a remote penal colony, Daniel Rohers' 2022 Academy Award-winning documentary is once again available to stream on the BBC. Historycity banner. An illuminating look at one man's tireless stand against tyranny.

One man is tireless: Alexeï Navalny. BBC/Cable News Network, Inc.

Extraordinary

(Disney+)

The second series of Emma Moran's inventive and mischievous comedy-drama, starring Mirad Tyers, tells the story of a world in which everyone has a superpower, whether awesome or silly.

The Push: Murder on the Cliff

(Channel 4)

A moving and powerful documentary series focusing on the trial of Kashif Anwar, who pushed his pregnant and abused wife, Fawziyah Javed, out of Arthurs Seat, Edinburgh, in 2021.