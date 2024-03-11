3 Jokowi ministers will run as candidates for Golkar general presidency







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –Three Indonesian advanced Cabinet ministers will compete for the seat of general chairman of the Golkar Party at the National Conference to be held this year. They are Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia and Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita. The news of the progress of Jokowike's three ministers in the election of the Golkar Party leader was revealed by Golkar Party General Deputy Chairman Bambang Soesatyo. Bamsoet, who is currently president of the MPR, will be the fourth candidate for the National Conference. This means that four people are confirmed as candidates for the Golkar National Conference which is expected to take place in December, namely Bamsoet, Airlangga, Bahlil and Agus Gumiwang. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “At least four voices have emerged to participate in this year's National Conference forum. There is Mr Airlangga, then Mr Agus Gumiwang, then Mr Bahlil and there is me,” Bamsoet said at the parliamentary complex. as city ​​ofCNNIndonesiaMonday (11/3). Previously, one of Golkar's founding organizations, the Mutual Cooperation Family Deliberation Organization (MKGR), held internal consolidation to help Airlangga run again at the National Conference. The meeting was attended by a number of MKGR officials who were also Golkar Party DPP elites. The closed-door meeting took place in the Gunawarman area, South Jakarta, on Tuesday evening (27/2). “We also hope that the discussions will bring out the desire of all of us to retain Mr. Airlangga Hartarto as general president in the future,” said General President of the MKGR High Council Roem Kono after the meeting. Airlangga did not make many comments when confirmed his intention to run again for Golkar presidency at the National Conference in December. When asked about this, Airlangga did not respond clearly. He just smiled and said the party's national deliberation would take place in December 2024. “National Conference in December 2024,” Airlangga briefly said after the plenary meeting at the DPP in Golkar, West Jakarta, Sunday (10/3/2024), while Quoted bydetik.com. Airlangga's response was met with laughter from the Golkar elite present. After that, Airlangga greeted and exchanged pleasantries with Golkar Deputy Deputy Commissioner Bambang Soesatyo or Bamsoet. Airlangga also did this to other Golkar elites. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article The heavily criticized endorsement, Bahlil: where does this brain come from? (At)



