Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden's stutter again, sparking criticism





Former President Donald Trump mocked President Biden's stutter during a campaign rally in Rome, Georgia, on Saturday, the latest in a series of insults he has hurled at his rival, but that Disability advocates consider it a humiliating form of bullying.

Trump sarcastically asked the crowd if Biden would bring the country together while speaking about Biden's State of the Union address. I'm going to put it all together, Trump added, slurring his words.

But according to speech transcripts, Biden did not say that. It was similar to an attack on Biden earlier in January, where Trump accused Biden of stuttering during a speech and then played Biden's role.

He says I'm a threat to democracy, Trump said earlier this year, following up with a taunt in which he imitated Biden. It is a threat to democracy.

Trump's mockery of Biden was denounced by critics who highlighted the contrast between the two candidates. On X, formerly Twitter, they compared Trump mocking Biden to a 2020 video where Biden hugged Brayden Harrington, a stuttering child whom Biden inspired. John Hendrickson, the Atlantic writer whose profile of Biden's stutter earlier that year brought him to the national stage, wrote in an article Sunday that Trump's horrific taunt crossed the line. Hendrickson also stutters.

Biden and Trump, in dueling rallies, launch attack in Georgia

T. Kenny Fountain, an associate professor at the University of Virginia who studies political rhetoric and who stuttered as a child, argued that Trump was using Biden's disability as a weapon to showcase his skills while violating social norms to attract his supporters.

This is a form of dehumanization behind a mask of humor, Fountain said. This reinforces the idea that Trump and his supporters are part of a special group and that those who criticize them are not just outsiders, not only wrong, but weak.

Others, like Michael Sheehan, who consults on Biden's political speeches, including the State of the Union, said the worst part of Trump's mocking of Biden's stuttering is listening the audience laughs.

What dismays me is that people are now being told that it's okay to laugh at stuttering, said Sheehan, who had a severe stutter as a child. And that is unforgivable.

About 3 million Americans stutter, a communication disorder in which speech is not fluent because syllables or words are repeated or prolonged. The causes of stuttering are not entirely known, but genetics may contribute. Stuttering has long been misunderstood and stigmatized.

Biden makes mistakes and sometimes has halting speech patterns, but he has spoken openly about how he overcame the kind of stuttering that was debilitating for him as a child. He gave a speech in 2016 to the American Institute for Stuttering, sharing the shame he felt about his stuttering as a child, but also crediting it with broadening his perspective.

I have learned so much from dealing with stuttering. It gave me insight into the pain of others, into the suffering of others. It made me realize that everyone, everyone, has something that they struggle to overcome and that they sometimes try to hide, Biden said.

Trump himself has been prone to verbal errors and gaffes at campaign rallies, but he has defended his confusion of names, for example, as intentional.

The former president also did not reserve his mockery of people with disabilities for his political opponents. In 2015, he impersonated a New York Times reporter with a congenital joint disease, drawing heavy criticism, then denied doing it.

As someone who stuttered as a child and still stutters a little when I'm tired or nervous, this video of Biden speaking to a child who stutters hits home every time. He genuinely cares about people, is capable of empathy and kindness. Meanwhile, Trump mocked Biden's stutter over the weekend. https://t.co/783OdIdnob

– Fontaine T. Kenny (@TKennyFountain) March 10, 2024

The Biden camp criticized Trump for his lack of decency.

Trump thinks that making fun of people and taking away their rights makes him look strong. But it reveals how weak and insecure he is, said TJ Ducklo, senior communications adviser to Biden's re-election campaign.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden launches series of events to capitalize on State of the Union

Ezra Horak, who stutters and advocates for better education about the condition, said seeing the bullying behavior was hurtful and exhausting, but it was even more empowering to hear people excuse and defend the behavior.

As far as stuttering-related bullying and teasing goes, this isn't very surprising. It's always been a part of our lives, to some extent, Horak told the Washington Post. It's the support around someone who does it, a leader who does it. It makes us understand in a new way because most of us [who stutter] having family or friends who will continue to support someone who is very openly making fun of us.

Horak raised concerns about Trump's mockery with conservative family members, but they responded with false theories spread by conservative media, claiming Biden was faking his stutter.

When the Atlantics Hendrickson asked Biden in the interview several years ago if Trump would ever call him St-St-St-Stuttering Joe, Biden told him that if he ever did, it would only expose it for what it is.

Matt Viser contributed to this report.

