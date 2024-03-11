Narendra Modi | Former judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay dons a saffron kurta, leans in for PM Narendra Modi's 'blessings'





A former judge, dressed in a saffron kurta, leaned half forward and firmly held Prime Minister Narendra Modi's outstretched palm with both hands. If there was one image that stood out from Modi's rally in Siliguri on Saturday, it was not Abhijit Gangopadhyay's first appearance at the president's podium at a political event, but the way the former justice of the High Court chose to salute the Prime Minister within four days of his resignation from the judiciary. Gangopadhyay, who had to address the rally in the absence of the Prime Minister as Modi arrived 30 minutes late, was separated from Modi by a seat. As Modi noticed Gangopadhyay, he extended his hand towards him. The former judge rose from his chair and leaned half forward to greet the prime minister. Gangopadhyay, before flying to Siliguri on Saturday morning, demanded imposition of President's rule in Bengal. About his interaction with the Prime Minister, he said: I sought Modiji's blessings. Two days into his political campaign, Gangopadhyay said he was delighted with the way the BJP had welcomed him while asserting that he had received a certificate of courage from Modi. The image of Gangopadhyay bending down to greet the prime minister was echoed by Trinamul, Bengal's ruling party which had been its staunchest critic since the day its rulings on the alleged teacher recruitment scam embarrassed the government by Mamata Banerjee. Rajya MP Derek O Brien shared the image and wrote: GODSE LOVERS UNITE. If the photo stole the show in Siliguri, Gangopadhyays' first speech as BJP leader was an extension of what he had been saying since he decided to quit his post as a Calcutta High Court judge and carry the party flag. This (Trinamul) is a party of criminals. The Minister of Education is in prison. The Minister of Food is in prison. They have deprived people of their basic rights to food, shelter and clothing, Gangopadhyay said, urging people not to vote in favor of Trinamul. Regarding Gangopadhyay's speech at the Siliguri rally, Trinamul spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: We have always said that he (Gangopadhyay) was biased as a judge, and now it is quite clear .

