Zelensky's visit to Turkey sparks speculation about Ankara-Moscow relations

ANKARA: Relations between Turkey and Russia are in the spotlight following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Istanbul on Friday.

Ukraine aims to strengthen its defense capabilities using Turkish arms supplies. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also offered to host a peace summit between Russia and Ukraine in a bid to end the war.

This came shortly after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Antalya, a southern Turkish province, at a diplomatic forum.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was scheduled to visit Turkey last month, but the trip was postponed and has not yet been rescheduled.

Zelensky's visit involved a visit to a shipyard to oversee the construction of corvettes for Ukraine's naval fleet. He also spoke with representatives of Turkish defense companies.

Experts say Turkey is engaged in a delicate balancing act: boosting defense trade with Ukraine while avoiding entering the Western sanctions regime against Russia.

Emre Ersen, an expert on Russian-Turkish relations at Marmara University in Istanbul, said: So far, this policy has allowed Turkey to develop its relations with Ukraine without antagonizing Russia.

He added that Lavrov's presence at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum was an important sign that Moscow prioritized dialogue with Ankara.

However, at the same time, defense cooperation between Turkey and Ukraine is growing, Ersen said. Zelensky described his visit to Istanbul as sincere and fruitful.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister chaired the seventh meeting of the US-Turkey Strategic Mechanism on March 7-8 in Washington.

In a joint statement issued by the US State Department, the two sides reiterated the support of the United States and Turkey for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia's unacceptable war.

Galip Dalay, a senior consultant at Chatham House, said Turkey and Ukraine, both of which aim to counter Russian hegemony in the Black Sea, are natural allies.

He told Arab News: Turkey views Ukraine as a key part of its regional order strategy, serving as a counterweight to Russia.

Despite maintaining close ties with Moscow, Ankara attaches strategic importance to its relations with kyiv.

Collaboration between the two countries, particularly in the field of defense, has seen notable growth. Given their shared opposition to Russian hegemony in the Black Sea region, Turkey and Ukraine are inherently aligned, positioning them as natural allies.

He added: “The geopolitical balance of the Turks against Russia means trying to be pro-kyiv without being overtly anti-Moscow.

In recent years, relations between Turkey and Ukraine have focused on the defense industry because, in addition to the geopolitical compatibility between the two countries, there is a complementarity of their defense industries, with Ukraine having inherited the knowledge -making and Soviet technologies. military infrastructure, Dalay said.

Since the start of the war in early 2022, Turkey's balancing act has shifted several times, sometimes in favor of the West and other times in favor of Moscow.

In the coming period, Dalay hopes that Turkey will lead a diplomatic campaign for the lifting of US sanctions and the revival of the country's F-35 fighter program.

In 2019, Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system led to its suspension from the F-35 program, as well as U.S. sanctions under the Countering Americas Adversaries Through Sanctions Act a year later late.

Ankara gained a bargaining chip by demanding concessions from Washington after approving Sweden's NATO candidacy in January.

Although the US State Department approved a $23 billion deal to sell 40 F-16 fighter jets to Ankara, the delivery did not take place.

The expected diplomatic campaign to revive Ankara's F-35 program will go beyond rhetorical gestures and become part of Turkey's diplomatic agenda with the West, Dalay said.

These demands will also coincide with the improvement in the climate in relations between Turkey and the West. The two sides will explore possibilities for cooperation in the post-Soviet space, in the South Caucasus and Central Asia, which Russia considers its zones of influence, even domination, he added.

Despite Turkish overtures to the West, experts say Ankara, which depends on Russian trade, energy and tourism, will maintain its ties with Moscow.

However, I expect the content of the geopolitical balance between Turkey and Russia to change in the coming period, with less emphasis placed on cooperation in the defense industry. While maintaining its functional relations with Moscow, Ankara will try to reduce the risk of those relations becoming a thorn in its ties with the West, Dalay said.

Yevgeniya Gaber, a foreign policy expert and non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council of Turkey, said deterring Russia was in the best interests of both Turkey and Ukraine.

She added: The nature of this relationship has always been different, but the fact that Russia threatens the rule of law and territorial integrity in this part of the world, as well as the war in Ukraine and the Russian presence in Moldova and in Georgia, pose threats to Turkey.

Ukraine therefore constitutes a natural deterrent against Russia without expanding the naval presence of NATO countries in the region.

Demonstrations of Turkish weapons systems in Ukraine could also bode well for Ankara's defense exports to third-party markets, Gaber said.

It also has great potential for the future in terms of exporting these common products.

I don't think there will be any reaction from Russia to these agreements, because Turkey and Ukraine have been involved in this sector for almost a decade and it is growing every year, he said. -she adds.

Turkey, which is developing its own fifth-generation fighter jet and new drone models, has also expressed interest in using Ukrainian engine technology in its own aviation systems.

The same goes for the new generation of Bayraktar drones, such as Akinci and Kizil Elma, she said.

For Ukraine, Turkey's participation as a strategic partner in defense cooperation is also important against Russia's war of aggression.

Turkey has seen how ineffective Russian defense systems are, including the S-400, which has shown the limits of Russian defense technology.

When it comes to strategic defense cooperation, Turkey is much more interested in cooperation with Ukraine and its Western allies, she added.

In February, Turkish defense company Baykar began construction of a factory in Ukraine, where it will manufacture local drone models.

Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar announced at the World Defense Exhibition in Riyadh last month that the factory would employ around 500 people after a one-year construction period.