Delhi-Gurgaon link: Several design firsts on Dwarka Expressway that Prime Minister Narendra Modi opens today | Gurgaon News





India road engineering has made great strides, from carving out dense mountains to setting new benchmarks in speed, scale and quality of construction, as more airstrip-like surfaces connect our cities. The latest addition to this new age pack is Dwarka Expressway , which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on Monday. It’s a road of many firsts.

Widest on a single pier

The 19 km elevated section of the Dwarka Expressway in Gurgaon, which has 8 lanes, 4 on each side, has been constructed on a single pillar. This has two advantages: the highway structure uses less land and it leaves space for wider service roads, which high-volume urban traffic will use. The design of the highway ensures that there cannot be ribbon development workshops, houses, etc. along its route or spurs, as there is no entry into the highway from the service roads. To access the main highway, traffic must use specific sectoral roads connected to the interchanges.

Longest and widest urban tunnel

The stretch of Delhi Expressway near IGI Airport includes an 8-lane tunnel with a length of 3.6 km. It is a shallow tunnel, that is to say it does not plunge deep and does not need tunnel boring machines. The tunnel was necessary because no elevated structure can be built near the airport. An elevated section would have become a security issue and would have impacted the airport's radar, a source said. This section experiences very heavy traffic of around 40,000 cars per day, so building a tunnel also represented a logistical challenge. The tunnel has an emergency exit and a dedicated control room

Explosion-proof tunnel

The highway is directly connected to IGI Terminal 3 via a 2.3 km three-lane tunnel that connects Mahipalpur Road to T3. A 500 meter section of this tunnel, the part located in the immediate vicinity of the airport, is of explosion-proof design.

75% high

The Dwarka Highway is primarily a migration route. Three-quarters of its total stretch of 28.5 km is at altitude, with the surface road intended for city users. This ensures complete separation of the network between road and urban traffic, unlike older highways in the capital and NCR (like Delhi-Gurgaon and Noida-Greater Noida) where vehicle speeds have reduced significantly due to mixing. traffic. At intersections, traffic will move on three levels of elevated highway, surface road and underpasses.

BUT ALL THIS DOES NOT OPEN TODAY

What the Prime Minister will inaugurate is the 19 km Gurgaon stretch of the highway, running from the Dwarka border to the DelhiJaipur Expressway (NH8). The Dwarka Expressway is a 28.5 km road. eway's Delhi section to open later this year

Four-level exchanges

Since the expressway has been designed keeping in mind future traffic volumes, it has the country's first 4-level interchanges at three locations: Shiv Murti, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka and on the approach to IMT Manesar in Gurgaon . At Shiv Murti in Mahipalpur, the interchange has two-level tunnels, a surface road and a flyover. At other locations, there are two levels of elevated traffic (flyover), an underpass and a surface road. The new Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, which is the largest in the country, has access to the highway via an elevated road and an underpass.

What changes with the opening of the highway?

Once it does, it will be the fourth artery and second highway between Delhi and Gurgaon. It will divert much of the traffic from the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, which is congested throughout the day, and improve driving time between South Delhi and West Delhi to Gurgaon. Dwarka Expressway will have two interfaces with NH8, one near Kherki Daula in Gurgaon and the other at Shiv Murti in Delhi. It took into account the significant traffic needs between the two cities for the next 25 years.

18 years of preparation

Conceived in 2006, the Dwarka Expressway was originally a project initiated by the Haryana government. But the road could not be completed for more than a decade due to land acquisition issues and court cases. Meanwhile, Haryana developed new sectors and allocated land on which luxurious housing was constructed. This has increased pressure on the government to deliver the promised connectivity and also respond to the population boom in this part, called New Gurgaon. Eventually, the National Highways Authority of India took it over. In 2016, the Dwarka Expressway was declared a national highway in principle. NHAI redesigned the design to build a mostly elevated highway with the original road that Haryana was building underneath as the main connector to the sectors. Construction began in March 2019

Will you have to pay a toll?

The expressway plans a 34-lane toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon border. It remains to be seen whether commuters will have to pay toll once the entire highway is operational as Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament that no new toll plaza would be created less than 6-7 km from towns and industrial areas.

