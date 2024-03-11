



Boris Johnson caused diplomatic confusion today after it was revealed he is now acting as a go-between for the UK and the West with authoritarian autocrat President Maduro of Venezuela. Mr Johnson secretly traveled to the South American country last month for unofficial talks with the dictator, where he reportedly called on the country to allow free and fair elections. He also defended support for Ukraine, amid concerns that the socialist country could provide arms and support to Russia. It is now claimed that Mr Johnson was acting as an intermediary for both the UK and the West, given that Britain does not accept the legitimacy of President Maduro's position. Since dropping out of 10th place, much of Mr Johnson's political work has involved championing Ukraine on the world stage, encouraging leaders not to abandon the war-torn country.

He met several times with President Zelensky, including on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion, and urged Donald Trump and other skeptical Republicans to recognize the need to continue supporting the country. He also pressured heads of state of crucial countries in Africa and South America to support the West's anti-Russian stance. Confusion over Mr Johnson's latest visit has been compounded by claims that the Foreign Secretary and the Foreign Office knew it was going to take place. The Prime Minister's former spokesperson said: Boris Johnson met with Venezuelan government officials with the active support of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and with the agreement of the Foreign Secretary, to highlight the need for Venezuela to adopt a proper democratic process. He has repeatedly made clear that there can be no hope of normalization of relations until Venezuela fully embraces democracy and respects the territorial integrity of its neighbors. He also championed the cause of Ukrainian victory to the Venezuelan government.

It is reported by the Sunday Times that Mr Johnson texted Lord Cameron en route, but as the meeting was not a formal discussion, formal permission was neither required nor requested. Mr Johnson's spokesman said the flight, from the Dominican Republic where he was holidaying with his family, was privately financed and neither the British nor Venezuelan governments had contributed to the cost. Anticipating allegations that the former prime minister was cozying up to extremists, those close to Mr Johnson insisted he still saw President Maduro as a dictator who abused human rights. They also claim the conversation was one-sided, as Mr Johnson delivered a strong set of messages, but was given no official message to take to Whitehall.

Sunday time reports that Mr. Johnsons post-No. There is growing support for Rishi Sunak's career in seeking support for Ukraine, which he believes limits his predecessor's engagement in domestic politics. In 2018, while foreign secretary, Mr Johnson called the then-Venezuelan elections a sham and warned: we may need to tighten the economic screws on Venezuela. The Foreign Office says the UK continues to not accept the legitimacy of the administration put in place by Nicols Maduro.

