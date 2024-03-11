Expert predicts people closest to Jokowi have potential to be elected Golkar president





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Political observer Arifki Chaniago, predicts the candidate for the general presidency of the Party Golkar Those who have the potential to be elected to the 2024 National Conference are the people closest to Joko Widodo (Jokowi) or Prabowo Subianto. The election of Golkar's general president has become a topic of conversation as Joko Widodo or Jokowi would join the party bearing the banyan tree symbol. Additionally, Arifki said, the uncomfortable relationship between Jokowi and the PDIP strengthens the argument that Jokowi will join Golkar. “From the existing exchange, three of Jokowi's ministers will join the fight. Bahlil, Airlangga, and Agus Gumiwang. “Because the National Conference is held at the end of the year, the chosen candidate will be Jokowi or Prabowo,” said Arifki in a written statement, Sunday, March 10, 2024. The executive director of Algebra Strategic Indonesia said that it is possible that Golkar will hold a national meeting in December 2024, referring to the national meeting in 2019. Four names are said to be competing to lead Golkar. They are Bambang Soesatyo, Bahlil Lahadalia, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita and Airlangga Hartarto. What is interesting about this year's national meeting, Arifki said, is that Airlangga Hartarto has the potential to run for general president, especially since Airlangga is considered to have succeeded in increasing the Golkar vote in the 2024 parliamentary elections. Arifki said that Airlangga has the possibility of becoming general president. president for the third term if he runs for president at large. Advertisement Meanwhile, Jusuf Kalla, a senior Golkar official, constructed a different narrative on the issue of Jokowi's arrival at Golkar. According to Arifki, Jokowi's signal to join Golkar will also change the political constellation of the Golkar Party, especially in the Golkar National Conference later. He explained that whether Jokowi joins Golkar or not, he should also be seen on Prabowo's side in Golkar. Because, he says, this has a direct interest in the Banyan party or in maintaining its position with Gerindra. “Behind the current political position, it is clear that Jokowi has an open space because with the strained relations with the PDIP, this opportunity is more open. As a party that does not have a majority shareholder, this opportunity could to be in Prabowo's hands,” says Arifki. Editor's Pick: Politics of the Week: Jokowi's Question Anchors Golkar to KJMU Revocation

