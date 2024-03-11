Politics
Boris Johnson's father Stanley admits he 'might well' vote Labor
Stanley Johnson has admitted he might be tempted to vote Labor at the next general election.
Stanley, the father of former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said he would vote for any party willing to bring the UK back into the European Environment Agency.
Pressed by GB News presenter Camilla Tominey about Sir Keir Starmer almost siding with him on the issue, Johnson said the Labor leader hadn't said that, but he had to .
Asked if he would side with Labor if Starmer committed to joining the agency, he said: I very well might.
Stanley Johnson said he 'might well' support Sir Keir Starmer in the election
Although his son played a central role in securing a future outside the bloc for the UK, Stanley wants to rebuild bridges with the EU.
We need a coherent policy to rebuild bridges with the EU, he said.
Keir Starmer said the UK would not be an EU 'rule-taker' with him at the helm0
Pennsylvania
Stanley Johnson joined Camilla Tominey on GB News
This seems absolutely absurd to me, now that we are out, we have to separate more and more.
I am now in bridge building mode. I would now vote for any political party that would allow the UK to rejoin the European Environment Agency.
Regarding his appearance on the show, Stanley made this statement to GB News: “On the GBN Camilla Tominey show this morning, Stanley Johnson said he would vote for any political party, including Labor , which is clearly committed to bringing the United Kingdom back into the Union. the European Environment Agency, open to non-EU members, and places environmental policy and the need to rebuild bridges with Europe at the heart of its program for the next elections.
It was claimed in January that Labor's plans to strike a deal with the EU to ease the impact of post-Brexit controls would likely lead to the UK agreeing to align with EU rules.
The bloc's ambassador said the EU supported the idea of striking a deal with the UK on the issue, but that certain modalities would accompany it.
We have always been quite supportive, or have responded positively, to the possibility of an SPS-type agreement, which we believe could facilitate trade, Serrano said at an event organized by the British think tank In a Changing Europe.
Of course, an SPS agreement involves modalities to see whether or not the UK is interested in those modalities, because that would probably involve dynamic alignment and things like that.
Starmer has pledged not to allow the UK to become a rule-taker when it comes to regulation.
He said in September there was no reason to return to the EU, adding that this included the single market and customs union.
However, he added: “But that doesn't mean a Labor government wants to lower standards on food, that it wants to lower standards on people's rights at work.
“The Labor Party has been completely consistent on these issues for many years – there are no surprises here. This is also government policy.”
