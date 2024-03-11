PM Modi will inaugurate Haryana phase of Dwarka Expressway today





Dwarka Expressway will provide direct connectivity to Delhi IGI Airport and Gurugram Bypass. Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of 112 national highway projects across the country worth Rs 1 lakh crore at an event in Gurugram today. According to an official statement, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Haryana section of the historic Dwarka Expressway, which will help improve traffic flow and reduce traffic jams between Delhi and Gurugram on National Highway 48. The 19 km long Haryana section of the eight-lane Dwarka Expressway was constructed at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and comprises two sets of 10.2 km long between the Delhi-Haryana border and the railway bridge Basai (ROB). and 8.7 km long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to Delhi's IGI Airport and Gurugram Bypass. Other major projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the 9.6 km long six-lane Urban Extension Road II (UER-II) Package 3, running from Nangloi-Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka in Delhi; three sets of Lucknow Ring Road developed at a cost of around Rs 4,600 crore in Uttar Pradesh; and the Anandapuram-Pendurthi-Anakapalli section of NH-16 developed at a cost of around Rs 2,950 crore in Andhra Pradesh. It will also inaugurate the Kiratpur-Nerchowk section of NH-21 (two parcels) worth around Rs 3,400 crore in Himachal Pradesh; Dobaspet-Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs 2,750 crore in Karnataka; and 42 other projects worth Rs 20,500 crore in different states of the country. PM Modi will also lay the foundation for various national highway projects across the country. The major projects for which foundation stones will be laid include 14 lots of Bengaluru – Kadappa – Vijayawada Expressway worth Rs 14,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh; six parcels of Belgaum – Hungund – Raichur section of NH-748A worth Rs 8,000 crore in Karnataka; three packages of Shamli – Ambala Highway worth Rs 4,900 crore in Haryana; and two packages of Amritsar – Bathinda corridor worth Rs 3,800 crore in Punjab. “These projects will significantly contribute to the growth of the national road network and help boost socio-economic growth, improve employment opportunities and promote trade in the regions of the country,” the statement said. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

