Modi visits LIVE: PM to pay homage to Namo Drone Didis and Lakhpati Didis in Delhi





Narendra Modi Visits LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate and lay foundation stone of 112 national highway projects.

PM Narendra Modi Visits LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Haryana's Gurugram on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 112 national highway projects across the country, collectively worth around One lakh crore, according to an official statement. What is the status of Dwarka Expressway?…Learn more

To improve traffic flow and reduce traffic jams on NH-48 between Delhi and Gurugram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Haryana section of the crucial Dwarka Expressway on Monday, the official statement said. Dwarka Highway Route The 19 km long Haryana stretch of the 8-lane highway, built at a cost of around 4,100 crore, consists of two packages: the 10.2 km Delhi-Haryana border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and the 8.7 km Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. This section will provide direct connectivity to Delhi IGI Airport and Gurugram Bypass. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate various major projects including: 9.6 km six-lane Urban Extension Road II (UER-II) in Delhi Three packages of Lucknow Ring Road in Uttar Pradesh Anandapuram – Pendurthi – Anakapalli section of NH16 in Andhra Pradesh Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 in Himachal Pradesh Dobaspet – Heskote section in Karnataka 42 other projects in different states totaling 20,500 billion The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for several national road projects, including: 14 parcels of Bengaluru – Kadappa – Vijayawada highway in Andhra Pradesh Six packages of Belgaum – Hungund – Raichur section of NH-748A in Karnataka Three packets of Shamli – Ambala Highway in Haryana Two packages of Amritsar – Bathinda corridor in Punjab 39 other projects in different states totaling Rs. 32.7 trillion. Read in detail: PM Modi's agenda today Traffic advisory on Dwarka Expressway for today The public is advised to use Dwarka Clover Leaf to IMT route only if necessary till 4 p.m. Antriksh Chowk Road will be temporarily diverted and closed due to crowds gathering. Heavy vehicles are recommended to use the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) route. After 5 p.m., heavy vehicles are allowed on the Dwarka Expressway. Vehicles from Rewari, Narnaul and Dharuhera are directed via Vatika Chowk. Vehicles from Faridabad, Palwal and Sohna to ply Clover Leaf routes. Different route plans for Pataudi and Ghariharsaru vehicles. Read in detail: Traffic advisory on Dwarka Expressway for today

