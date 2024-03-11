PTI stages protests across Sindh against workers' arrest, election rigging – Pakistan





KARACHI: Like other parts of the country, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Sunday staged several protests in Karachi and other parts of Sindh to protest what it termed as fraudulent elections.

In Karachi, PTI workers and supporters, including women and children, gathered at North Nazimabad, Hyderi Market, Liaquatabad, Guru Mandir, Paracha Chowk Shershah, Korangi, Lyari, Keamari, etc.

They carried portraits of party founder Imran Khan and banners bearing slogans against allegations of electoral fraud in the February 8 elections.

They also took out a rally from Guru Mandir junction towards Mazar-i-Quaid VIP gate.

Dozens of workers march from Guru Mandir to Mazar-i-Quaid, demanding release of party founder Imran Khan

PTI-Sindh Chairman Haleem Adil Sheikh and other leaders also participated in the protests.

Addressing protesters at different locations, Mr. Sheikh said the entire nation had come out to protest against the illegal arrest of Imran Khan and election fraud.

We took to the streets today to protest against the illegal arrest of our leader Imran Khan. Our mandate was stolen by the thieves sitting in government offices, he said.

He also condemned the recent arrests of PTI workers in Lahore and demanded action against the Chief Election Commissioner under Article 6 of the Constitution for his alleged involvement in election fraud.

He said the party would continue its struggle until the release of Imran Khan.

He criticized the leaders and called them members of a defeated government.

He predicted that people of Karachi would reject parties like Muttahida Quomi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Mr. Sheikh announced that the PTI would hold a major public meeting in Karachi soon after Eid. We will unexpectedly invite all the people who voted for their true leader, and the day the nation takes to the streets, our leader will be out, he said.

Similar rallies were also organized by PTI local chapters in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Umerkot and other parts of the province.

In many cities, activists of the Grand Democratic Alliance and Jamaat-i-Islami also participated in the PTI protest demonstrations.

Speakers rejected the results of what they called a rigged election and claimed victory was snatched from their candidates following a well-planned conspiracy.

The protesters lamented one-party rule in Sindh for the past 15 years and claimed the situation had led to continued marginalization of the voice of the people.

Demanding action against those responsible for electoral malpractices, the speakers insisted on publication of authentic election results in accordance with Form 45.

They have criticized the quest for power by political elites, attributing it to various societal and economic challenges, including inflation and political instability.

Published in Dawn, March 11, 2024

