Who hosted Narendra Modi during his 10-day “Mission Kashmir” in 1993?

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz/Srinagar

A year after hoisting the national flag at Lal Chowk in Srinagar alongside then BJP president Murli Manohar Joshi amid terror threats on Republic Day in 1992, Narendra Modi toured the Kashmir Valley from up and down without security.

The man who welcomed and accompanied him – Mohammad Ashraf Hajam alias “Azad” from Hakermulla Budgam – received and accompanied him as the Prime Minister of India at Srinagar airport 32 years later on March 7, 2024.

Azad, who joined the BJP at the age of 24 and can therefore be considered the party's most senior leader in Kashmir, has maintained a low profile. He contested the Assembly elections three times; Block Development Council (BDC) elections 2019 and District Development Council (DDC) elections 2020 as a BJP candidate. He lost everything.

He was also appointed as the BJP district president of Budgam for one term.

As Prime Minister Modi landed at the Srinagar airport on March 7, he introduced Azad as “my long-time friend”. He inquired about his family's well-being as well as a development project he is in charge of in Soibug, the native village of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin.

Mohammad Ashraf Hajam greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Srinagar on March 7, 2024

After his rally at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, PM Modi told Azad that a large number of Kashmiris had come to listen to his speech. “Your hard work has finally paid off,” Modi acknowledged. Many senior officials and officers present to receive and greet the Prime Minister had no idea of ​​Azad's closeness to Modi.

Azad was present at Lal Chowk when MM Joshi and Modi hoisted the tricolor just two days after a major blast at the office of Chief Constable JN Saksena at the J&K Police Headquarters in Saksena. Six senior security men were injured in the blast.

“I was motivated by curiosity; I just wanted to understand why the BJP leaders were on a suicidal mission. Many militant groups had threatened to kill BJP leaders. Those were the days when bullets and rockets rained down in Srinagar. Immediately after hoisting the national flag under the protection of the BSF, I met Joshi and Modiji. They were happy to see a young local enthusiastic about their act. They took me to the Nehru Guest House in Cheshma Shahi. We spoke at length about the separatist movement and the politics of the valley,” Azad told “Awaz-The Voice”.

Later that year, Joshi and Modi invited Azad to Delhi and introduced him to a large number of senior BJP leaders, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Pramod Mahajan, Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and Sikandar Bakht. Most of these meetings were organized by Modi. Impressed with the party's programme, Azad joined the BJP.

“In April 1993, I received a message that Mr. Narendra Modi was waiting for me at a government guest house at Sonwar in Srinagar. I went to see him. He received me warmly. After he revealed his “Mission Kashmir” to me, I hired a taxi for him and took him to my village. He stayed at the home of Hizbul Mujahideen leader Salahuddin at Hakermulla near Soibug village for 10 days. While presenting himself as a human rights researcher and activist, he began his interactions with common people from Soibough, the headquarters of Kashmir's militancy. It was the height of activism. Armed men could be seen roaming the roads at all hours of the day and night,” Azad said.





Narendra Modi and Murli Manohar Joshi hoisting the national flag at Lal Chowk, Srinagar (File)



According to Azad, Modi traveled by taxi to around a dozen villages across all six districts of Kashmir. He interviewed people about their education, culture, economy, development and political aspirations and took extensive notes.

No one recognized him as a BJP-RSS leader who had hoisted the tricolor in Lalchowk. As such, Modi rose to fame a decade later, after becoming the chief minister of Gujarat.

After Modi's return, Azad remained in touch with the BJP-RSS leaders and helped them implement their agenda in Kashmir. He was provided with secure accommodation at the Institute of Management and Public Administration (IMPA) on Maulana Azad Road, where he stayed until 1998. Later, he was shifted to a one-room accommodation in Dalgate. His family stayed in different places.

Azad's house in Hakermulla, where Modi resided, was burnt down by militants in 1998. The militants also torched his other two properties in Soibough. “Years later, I was elected Sarpanch of my area. I raised the national flag in Soibough and got people involved in the elections. Last week, people from Soibough came in 8 buses to attend Modiji’s rally in Srinagar,” Azad said.

“Hoisting the Indian flag at Soibough was more dangerous than hoisting it at Lal Chowk. I'm lucky to still be alive,” he added. Five people from his village have been killed by militants over the years.

As a political worker, he got a sports stadium, a university university, a sub-district hospital and a sanctioned police station for Soibug. In addition, he was also behind the construction of a mini-stadium and two school buildings in Hakermulla.

“It’s been an incredible journey of transformation. Soibough has for years been the control room of activism and gun culture. Today, youngsters play cricket matches there all night,” Azad said.

People didn't know much about Azad until Lok Sabha MP Poonam Mahajan from Mumbai mentioned him in her speech in Parliament in 2019.

Modi is said to have worked meticulously on Kashmir, based on his research during these 10 days and his previous forays as RSS pracharak in Kashmir to find a solution to end the unrest and unrest in the valley.