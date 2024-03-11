Khan destroys Clarke Road | Local sports





Trinidad and Tobago veteran Imran Khan grabbed six wickets for 61 runs to set up an improbable ten-wicket win for Central Sports against Clarke Road United late on the final day of their Premiership 1 League match at Invaders Ground to Felicity yesterday. .

Khan, who missed the first three matches of the West Indies Championship, reminded the Red Force selectors of his match-winning prowess. The two-day match looked destined for a draw when Clarke Road, who were dismissed for 150 in their first innings on Saturday, reached 202 for four in the final session yesterday.

The visitors only needed to survive around 90 minutes until the close to deny Central Sports an outright victory. Mark Deyal kept penal-based Clarke Road on track with an unbeaten 126 off 116 balls, but wickets fell at the other end, Khan removing Anderson Mahase for 26, then Clevon Kalawan, Adrian Mohammed and Ahkeel Mollon , all without scoring, as Clarke Road slipped. from 271 for four to 303 to set the hosts a victory target of 27.

Central Sports, who made 427 from seven declared earlier in the day, courtesy of Lendl Simmons 173 and Mikkel Govias 57, secured the winning runs in 2.4 overs, sealing victory in the final hour.

Central Sports' victory gave the leaders some breathing space at the top of the table, with the other title contenders – reigning champions Queens Park Cricket Club, Marchin Patriots and PowerGen all playing to draws.

The Parkites drew with Merry Boys at Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain. Despite a star-studded line-up, which included Sunil Narine, Joshua Da Silva, Jayden Seales and Yannic Cariah, QPCC were dismissed for 238 on the first day of play.

Merry Boys responded with 237 all out, conceding first innings runs by a single run. Narine was the main destroyer for the Parkites, taking six for 63 while Red Force off-spinner Bryan Charles took three for 48 and Seales took one for 33.

Batting a second time, QPCC reached 256 for five at stumps with Red Force batter Jyd Goolie hitting an unbeaten 74, QPCC skipper Isaiah Rajah making 50 and Dexter Sween contributing 52 without outs.

Elsewhere, Marchin Patriots, who were just two points behind Central Sports when the fifth round of matches took place on Saturday, were held to a draw by PowerGen Penal at Syne Village.

PowerGen made 241 in their first innings while the Patriots responded with 262 for seven declared yesterday, with skipper Evin Lewis making 51 and Kirstan Kallicharan with an unbeaten 50. PowerGen closed the day with 169 for six.

In the other match, Profilbau Victoria United defeated Preysal Sports by 108 runs at the Daren Ganga Recreation Ground in Barrackpore. Victoria, who made a total of 234 on Saturday, ended the Preysal innings early yesterday, dismissing the visitors for 113, with Jovan Ali taking the final wicket to finish with four for 24.

Victoria declared their second innings on 150 for six with Kyle Roopchand (52) scoring his second half-century of the match. Set 272 to win, Preysal was dismissed for 163, Ali taking five for 52 as Victoria notched her first outright victory of the season.

Premiership 1

At Daren Ganga's ground

Profilbau Victoria United 234 (Kyle Roopchand 53, Vishaul Singh 78, Clinton Pestano 45; Nathaniel McDavid 4/41, Aneal Rooplal 3/26) & 150-6 Dec (Kyle Roopchand 52; Aneal Rooplal 3/46, Danny Ramjitsingh 2/34 ) against Preysal Sports 110-9 (Aaron Bankay 21; Avinash Mahabirsingh 5/35, Jovan Ali 4/24) and 163 (Lemuel Matthews 40; Jovan Ali 5/52, Avinash Mahabirsingh 2/61, Farrel Jugmohan 2/21)

Victoria won by 108 points

Terrain of the invaders

Clarke Road United 150 (Clevon Kalawan 57; Alex Antoine 8/51) and 303 (Mark Deyal 126 no, Shatrugan Rambaran 74; Imran Khan 6/61) beat Central Sports 427-7 (Lendl Simmons 173, Terrance Hinds 70, Kjorn Ottley ).52, Mikkel Govia 57 ret.;

Central Sports won by 10 wickets

In the village of Syné

PowerGen Penal Sports 241 (Samuel Roopnarine 62 no, Andre Fletcher 34; Kastri Singh 3/44, Derone Davis 2/55, Ricky Jaipaul 2/15) and Bess Motors Marchin Patriots 262-6.7 (Kirstan Kallicharan 51 noTeshawn Castro 46, Evin Lewis 51)

Draw

At Queens Park Oval

Queens Park Cricket Club 238 (Joshua Da Silva 54, Sunil Narine 50, Yannic Cariah 33; Daniel Osouna 2/13, Daron Cruickshank 2/34, Cidell Gorin 2/59, Darren Deonarine 2/71) and 256-5 (Jyd Goolie 74 no, Isaiah Rajah 50, Dexter Sween 52 no; Cidell Gorin 2/69, Darren Deonarine 2/52) v Merry Boys 237 (Daron Cruickshank 74., Samuel Felix 55, Mario Belcon 32; Sunil Narine 6/63, Bryan Charles 3/48)

Draw

