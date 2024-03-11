Dwarka Expressway, India's first elevated highway, to be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everything you need to know





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Haryana section of the much-awaited Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram on Monday. The eight-lane high-speed highway is India's first elevated highway and is expected to help improve traffic flow and reduce traffic congestion between Delhi and Gurugram. The Haryana section has two packages: from Delhi-Haryana border to Basai ROB (10.2 km) and from Basai ROB to Kherki Daula (Cloverleaf Interchange) (8.7 km). The 19 km long stretch was constructed at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore. FEATURES OF DWARKA HIGHWAY The highway is the country's first elevated urban highway and the first eight-lane single-pillar viaduct. The entire stretch is being constructed at a cost of around Rs 9,000 crore.

Around 19 kilometers of the highway stretch is in Haryana while the remaining 10 kilometers are in Delhi.

The high-speed highway begins at Shiv-Murti on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and ends near Kherki Daula toll plaza, passing through Delhi's Dwarka Sector 21, Gurugram border and Basai.

It will have four multi-level interchanges, such as tunnels or underpasses, a section of at-grade road, an elevated viaduct and a viaduct above the viaduct.

This 9 kilometer long and 34 meter wide elevated road, consisting of eight lanes on a single pillar, is the first of its kind in the country.

The stretch also includes the longest (3.6 kilometres) and widest (eight lanes) urban road tunnel in India.

Once completed, it will also provide direct access to the upcoming India International Convention Center (IICC) in Sector 25 of Dwarka in Delhi.

The expressway will provide an alternative connection to the Indira Gandhi International Airport via a shallow tunnel.

It connects Dwarka sectors – 88, 83, 84, 99, 113 with sector 21 as well as the proposed global city in Gurugram district.

The highway has sophisticated safety mechanisms, toll collection will be fully automated, and the entire project will be equipped with an efficient transportation system (ITS).

Construction was planned in four stages. First, in Delhi region from Shiv Murti in Mahipalpur to Bijwasan (5.9 km), second from Bijwasan ROB on Delhi-Haryana border to Gurugram (4.2 km), third in Haryana region, from Delhi-Haryana border to Basai ROB (10.2 km). ), and fourth from Basai ROB to Kherki Daula (Cloverleaf interchange) (8.7 km).

For the total construction, it is estimated that the consumption of 2 lakh MT of steel (30 times the steel used in the Eiffel Tower) and 20 lakh cubic meters of concrete (6 times the concrete used in the Burj Khalifa). Published on: March 11, 2024

