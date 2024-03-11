Tory MPs are plotting to oust Rishi Sunak as prime minister – and they want Boris to save the Tories from a catastrophic defeat

Conservative MPs have launched a new campaign to remove Rishi Sunak as prime minister after the budget failed to improve poll numbers, with Boris Johnson top of their wishlist to replace him.

The moves are being coordinated by Boris's long-time fans, led by Lady McAlpine.

The widow of construction magnate Sir William McAlpine, she played a key role in organizing a recent meeting of more than 50 MPs and peers to discuss data from a poll she funded.

This poll concluded that only Mr Johnson could save the Conservatives from a catastrophic defeat.

An MP present at the meeting, which was held shortly before the budget, said: “Previously I thought it would be too reckless to remove yet another prime minister, but now I don’t think we have any choice. “

Boris Johnson waves from the door of Number 10, shortly after his election as Prime Minister in July 2019.

Lady McAlpine last night said the Budget which cut National Insurance by 2p but included no dial-shift surprises had not changed her view that the party needed a change of management.

She told the Mail on Sunday: “As far as I'm concerned, the Conservative Party is rotten to the core. We need new conservative values, and Boris is the person to embody them.

“He is the only person with the charisma to lead the party to success. We need Boris back.

In December, the Mail revealed that Mr Sunak's Tory enemies had drawn what they crudely called a “crap Advent calendar” to further destabilize the Prime Minister following the sacking of Suella Braverman as minister for Home Affairs and the resignation of Robert Jenrick as Immigration Minister. .

Since Jeremy Hunt presented his budget on Wednesday, the Conservatives' position in the polls has fallen to 18 per cent, while Nigel Farage's Reform Party is just five per cent behind.

If this happened again in a general election, the Conservatives would be wiped out as a political force.

Last night a former minister said: “If Boris returned for the general election it could save up to 80 MPs. This would give conservatives hope, a reason to vote.

“If Boris is absent, voters will simply stay home and do nothing. The party needs to wake up quickly these weeks, before local elections are crucial.

Last month, the Reform UK leader ruled out an election pact with Sunak after the party secured 13% of the vote in Northamptonshire and 10% in South Gloucestershire, with Tory rebels warning they would face an “event extinction level” during the election. .

Lady McAlpine is also influential in the Henley area, where local association members have discussed parachuting Mr Johnson into his old seat before the election to allow him to run for party leader.

This would involve the current candidate, Caroline Newton, stepping aside at the last moment to replace Mr Johnson, but fortunately Ms Newton is a long-standing ally of the former Prime Minister.

MPs from the Conservative Democratic Organization (CDO), formed by disaffected Tories after Mr Johnson was removed as leader, are playing a key role in the plot.

The CDO, founded by Tory donor Peter Cruddas and supported by Priti Patel, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries, criticized the budget for “offering nothing to workers”.

It came as Rishi Sunak confirmed his “long-term ambition” to scrap national insurance and signaled he would pay for it by cutting the welfare bill, including working age benefits.

He told the Sunday Times: “We should encourage everyone who can to work” because it's right “for the whole system, but also to make sure we can sustainably continue to reduce taxes.”

MPs and peers believe Boris should lead referendum campaign to 'take on' Nigel Farage, under plans put forward by powerful Tory faction

It comes as MPs and their peers said holding a referendum to leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) on the same day as the general election was the only way to stave off the threat from the Kingdom -Reformed United.

They believe Boris should lead the referendum campaign to “take on” Nigel Farage, under plans put forward by a powerful Tory faction.

The idea of ​​a double “Super Thursday” vote is gaining ground after being developed by the influential group of “New Conservative” MPs as a last-ditch attempt to save their party.

The plan was led by former Conservative vice-president Brendan Clarke-Smith and key backers are believed to include former Brexit negotiator Lord David Frost.

The joint plan for a referendum and elections is presented as the only way to avoid an electoral wipeout of the conservatives.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson distanced him from the plot, saying: “Boris fully supports the government.”