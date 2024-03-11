Asif Ali Zardari sworn in as Pakistan's 14th president





Asif Ali Zardari was sworn in as Pakistan's 14th president on Sunday, a day after the veteran politician made a remarkable comeback by being overwhelmingly elected as the coup-prone country's only civilian president. the second time. Pakistan's Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath of office to Zardari, 68, in a small but formal ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the presidential palace.

Zardari replaces Dr Arif Alvi, who remained in office for five months after completing his five-year term in September 2023.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, among other senior military and civilian officials and diplomats. Outgoing President Alvi, a senior member of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Zardari's son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, daughters Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari and other family members were present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Zardari on his election as president for a second term. In a message, Shehbaz Sharif said the Senate, National Assembly and elected members of the four provincial assemblies had expressed confidence in Zardari. He said the Zardaris will be a symbol of the strength of the federation. This is the second time Zardari has won the presidency, a record for a civilian. Previously, he served as the 11th President of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013 and is one of four democratically elected presidents to have completed their five-year constitutional term.

He has been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan since August 2018.

Co-chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Zardari was the joint candidate of the ruling alliance and was elected on Saturday after defeating Mahmood Khan Achakzai, a candidate backed by the former prime minister's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf imprisoned Imran Khan (PTI) and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) by a wide margin.

Born in 1955, Zardari was raised and educated in Karachi. He was married to Benazir Bhutto, the daughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was assassinated in December 2007.

“Congratulations to all democrats on the inauguration of Asif Ali Zardari as the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. God willing, Asif Ali Zardari will use all his powers as the President of Pakistan for political, democratic stability and constitutional law of the country. and the country will be on the path of development. It will continue”, published the party on its X account on social networks.

The office of President is a ceremonial office and he acts on the advice of the Prime Minister. But Zardari is expected to play a bigger role since his PPP is a key partner in the coalition government.

While the chief ministers of Punjab and Sindh attended the ceremony, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was not present.

Nearly 12 years ago, Qazi Faez Isa, who was then chief justice of the Balochistan High Court and headed a commission that investigated what was known as the Memogate scandal for over five months, exonerated Zardari of any direct involvement in the memo scandal.

On Saturday, Zardari secured 411 electoral votes in Parliament and the four provincial assemblies with the support of allied parties – mainly the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) against the 181 electoral votes from Achakzai. .

An electoral college made up of legislators from the federal and provincial assemblies votes for the president.

After the partition of 1947, the first president of Pakistan was Iskandar Mirza who took office on March 23, 1956 after the adoption of the first constitution and the transformation of the country into a republic. Before this, the country was ruled by Governors General who governed under the amended India Act of 1935.

In an editorial, the Dawn newspaper noted that Zardari was the country's first civilian president to complete his term and that his election to the presidency made him the first Pakistani to hold the office twice.

“It is evident that his political style has remained commonplace in the corridors of power despite the many socio-political changes this country has experienced since he last held the presidency. This is undoubtedly a comeback remarkable orchestrated by a sharp political mind”, “commented the editorial.

Both Shehbaz and Zardari have returned to their previous positions and are at the peak of their political careers, an editorial in The Express Tribune newspaper said.

“Earlier, Zardari had been portrayed as an accidental beneficiary of his entry into the presidency. However, this time around, he assured that the timely negotiations between the two main political parties – his PPP and the PML-N – opened the door. path to his return to the presidency,” he commented.

In line with Zardari's easy victory in the vote involving lawmakers from Parliament and four provincial assemblies, it is hoped that the duo's rule will mark a new phase of stability in the country,” he added.

