India-EFTA trade deal a watershed moment in bilateral relations, says PM Narendra Modi





India on Sunday signed a trade agreement with the European bloc EFTA, comprising Singapore, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. The trade agreement, titled Trade and Economic Participation Agreement (TEPA), has been under discussion since January 2008. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the trade deal as a “watershed moment” in relations between India and the EFTA bloc. He shared an official statement and said: “The culmination of efforts to finalize an innovative and well-balanced trade agreement that reflects our respective development aspirations is commendable. One of the most innovative free trade agreements ever concluded between our countries, TEPA underlines our unwavering commitment to shared prosperity and our desire to cultivate a stronger, more inclusive partnership between India and EFTA, thus promoting the aspirations of our peoples. A message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India signs Trade and Economic Participation Agreement (TEPA) with EFTA. pic.twitter.com/lwZDuvVAAC -ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024 The Prime Minister called the trade deal a “win-win” situation for all parties involved. He said the agreement would promote several trade and investment opportunities and help generate growth and jobs for youth. Acknowledging the development of EFTA countries, he said: “EFTA countries' global leadership in innovation and R&D in various areas such as digital trade, banking and financial services, transport and logistics, industrial machinery, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food. transformation and clean energy, will open new doors of collaboration.” Giving an overview of the development goals, the Prime Minister noted, “In the last 10 years, the Indian economy has taken a quantum leap from eleventh in the world to fifth. Our next goal is to make the Indian economy the third largest economy in the world. Piyush Goyal also called the signing of the trade deal a “momentous occasion”. He said the signing of the trade agreement between the two sides reflects the nearly 15 years of hard work required to conclude the agreement negotiations. #WATCH | Addressing the signing ceremony of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, “This is a momentous occasion. The signing of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement with the European Free Trade Association marks the culmination of… pic.twitter.com/ixySy1n7K7 -ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024 Also read: India seeks $50 billion investment in first 10 years of EFTA trade deal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/business/india-efta-sign-fta-tepa-prime-minister-narendra-modi-trade-agreement-watershed-moment-in-bilateral-relations-europe-indian-economy-1670810 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos