“Have you not served your prison sentence?” :Jimmy Kimmel lashes out at Donald Trump after former president calls him 'worst' Oscars host





With about a minute to kill before this year's Oscars ended, Jimmy Kimmel read a review of his performance as Oscars host.

Kimmel read the social media post from his phone: “Was there ever a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars. Her introduction was that of a below average person trying too hard to be something she is not and can never be. Get rid of Kimmel and maybe replace him with another failed but cheap ABC “talent”, George Slopanopoulos. He would make everyone on stage look bigger, stronger and more glamorous. BLA bla. BLA bla. BLA bla. Make America great again.

What Kimmel was reading was an actual Truth Social article by Donald Trump. The former president called the show itself “a very bad politically correct show” and “disjointed, boring and very unfair.”

Kimmel's reaction to the bad review: “Thank you President Trump. Thank you for watching. I'm surprised you're still uh…isn't your prison sentence over? The audience applauded.

The punchline was actually one of the Oscarcast's few partisan moments, despite Trump's complaints. Kimmel made a fleeting joke about Sen. Katie Britt's much-criticized response on the State of the Union, but otherwise steered his monologue toward jokes about the candidates. But Trump has long criticized the Oscars, including when he was president.

Most of the political remarks and statements focused instead on global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas, while there was also a tribute to the subject of last year's winning documentary feature , Navalny.

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing,” read the quote from Alexei Navalny, just before the In Memoriam segment.

Mstyslav Chernov, director of the award-winning feature documentary 20 Days in Mariupol, told the audience: “I am honored, but I will probably be the first director of the film. [Oscar] scene that will say, I wish I never made this film. I wish I could exchange this [for] Russia will never attack Ukraine or occupy our cities.”

He added: “I would like to give full credit to Russia for not killing tens of thousands of my fellow Ukrainians. I hope they release all the hostages, all the soldiers who are protecting their lands, all the civilians who are currently in prison. But I can't change history, I can't change the past. But all of us together, some of you, some of the most talented people in the world, can ensure that the clocks of history are set right and the truth prevails and the people of Mariupol and those who gave their lives will not can never be forgotten.”

Outside the ceremony, pro-Palestinian protests took place, delaying the arrival of some participants, while some of the candidates wore pins signifying calls for a ceasefire. But on stage, it was Jonathan Glazer, the director of The Zone of Interest, winner of best foreign language feature film, who made the most direct comments on the conflict. The film takes place outside the walls of Auschwitz during the Holocaust.

“Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the hijacking of the Holocaust by an occupation that led to conflict for so many innocent people. Whether it is the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanization, how can we resist?

“All of our choices were made to reflect us and confront us in the present, not to say look at what they did then, but rather what we do now.… Our film shows where dehumanization leads to its worse, it has shaped our entire past and present. ” Glazer said.

His remarks came around the same time President Joe Biden issued a statement marking the start of Ramadan. As the conflict in Gaza creates serious fissures on the left, Biden has tried to find unwavering support for Israel by calling for a six-week ceasefire as part of a deal that includes the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas. The president also announced that the army would establish a temporary dock on the Gaza coast to receive large aid shipments.

“As Muslims gather around the world in the coming days and weeks to break their fast, the suffering of the Palestinian people will be front and center for many,” Biden said. “It’s a priority for me.”

The serious statements during the Oscarcast were a reminder of the seriousness of the global situation, despite a show that had its share of sillier moments. But that, too, fit the tone of this year, when Barbie and Oppenheimer dominated the box office after creating a sensation by facing off during a July opening weekend.

Ultimately, it was Oppenheimer's focus on man's ability to bring about the end of the world that dominated the Oscars, and its winners had the last laugh of the ceremony.

While winning the best actor award for Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy said, “We made a movie about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or worse, we all live in the world of Oppenheimer. So I would really like to dedicate it to peacemakers around the world.

