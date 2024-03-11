Pakistani student sentenced to death for 'blasphemous' WhatsApp messages depicting Prophet Muhammad: report





A Pakistani court has sentenced a 22-year-old student to death for sharing photos and videos depicting the Prophet Muhammad on WhatsApp, according to a report.

A 17-year-old was also sentenced to life in prison after also being found guilty of blasphemy, a charge punishable by death in the Muslim country, the BBC reported.

The 22-year-old was sentenced to death by the High Court in Lahore, Pakistan. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Federal Investigating Agencies of Pakistan [FIA] The cybercrime unit filed a complaint in 2022 and the death sentence was handed down this week in a local court in the town of Gujranwala, north of Lahore.

The 22-year-old man, who was not identified, was sentenced to death after being found guilty of preparing photos and videos containing derogatory statements about Muhammad and his wives, according to the media outlet.

The teenager, also anonymous, was found guilty of sharing them. He escaped the death penalty because of his age, authorities said.

Both defendants have denied the allegations and their lawyers say the two men were “trapped in a false case.”

The FIA ​​said investigators searched their phone and discovered the “obscene material”.

The 22-year-old father told the BBC he planned to appeal to the Lahore High Court.

The 22-year-old student was given a harsh sentence for sharing photos and videos depicting the Prophet Muhammad on WhatsApp. SOPA/LightRocket images via Gett

Blasphemy laws have been codified in Pakistan since British rule, but were later expanded under Pakistan's military government, according to the news outlet.

In 1980, it became illegal to make derogatory comments about Islamic figures, an offense punishable by up to three years in prison.

Desecration of the Quran could land a violator in prison for life after the laws were changed in 1982, then in 1986 a separate clause was added to make blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad punishable by “death or life imprisonment”, in that order.

