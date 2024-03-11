Congress attacks PM Modi for 'studied silence' on important issues





The Congress on Monday (March 11) attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Agnipath army recruitment program and accused him of maintaining a “studied silence” on various important issues. The criticism from the opposition party came just before Modi's visit to Haryana on Monday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects. PM Modi in Haryana today “The Prime Minister is in Haryana today. Despite his studied silence on important issues, the people of Haryana hope to hear his opinion on the following: The Agnipath project, introduced by Modi Sarkar without proper consultation or consideration, has outraged the people of Haryana – a state that has produced many of India's bravest soldiers,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X (Twitter), This project compromises national security by demoralizing the armed forces and rushing the training of the military in just six months, he said. “Agniveer's potential recruits are unhappy with the loss of prestige and economic security resulting from this program. Given the obvious and debilitating failures of this program, will the Modi government return to the old model of recruitment,” Ramesh asked. Farmers' issues He said thousands of farmers from Haryana and neighboring states have been protesting since last month against the Modi government's “indifferent attitude” on agricultural issues. “Their demands are for the government to give legal status to the MSP and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission formula for determining the MSP. Incidentally, the Congress has ensured the same under its Kisan Nyay scheme,” a Ramesh said. “What is stopping Modi from responding to this demand of our farmers? Why is he so insistent on crushing the voice of farmers rather than reassuring them,” he asked. Allegations against Brij Bhushan Ramesh alleged that the Prime Minister had remained “conspicuously silent” over the serious allegations of harassment leveled by women wrestlers from Haryana against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. What is the Prime Minister's stand on this issue, the Congress leader asked. “Does Modi consider Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh a member of “Modi ka Parivar?” “In the absence of his own words, we can only hold Mr. Modi accountable for his government's actions – Jawan jail, Kisan jail, Pehelwan jail,” Ramesh added.

