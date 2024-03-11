Trump lashes out at Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel as comedian reacts to Truth Social posts live: Latest





Trump says 2024 election will be the most important day in our country's history

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive U.S. coverage and analysis delivered to your inbox. Receive our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump lashed out at Jimmy Kimmel for his boring, disjointed Oscar performance and called him the worst host of all time on Sunday night, prompting the comedian to fire back live on air.

Kimmel read Mr. Trump's Truth Social message live from the Oscars stage just before the evening's final award for Best Picture was presented.

Was there EVER a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars, Mr. Trump wrote. Her introduction was that of a below average person trying too hard to be something she is not and can never be.

In response, Kimmel then thanked Mr. Trump for watching and joked: Isn't your prison sentence over?

It comes as Mr Trump and Joe Biden held dueling rallies in Georgia on Saturday. At Mr. Trump's rally, the former president claimed that author E. Jean Carroll, who previously won a defamation case against him, had made false accusations against him.

Key PointsShow Latest Update 1710133200Is the surfer town of Huntington Beach really the Maga stronghold Californians fear?

At a small beach store in downtown Huntington Beach, California, Donald Trump's face stares out from a wall covered in T-shirts bearing his image. Impeach This, it read, with an image of the former president showing both his middle fingers.

It's our bestseller, says Abdel Nate, who is sitting at the checkouts. The boss doesn't care about politics. He's neither red nor blue, he just cares about making his company more money.

Huntington Beach, located about 50 miles south of Los Angeles and known locally as Surf City, has all the laid-back characteristics of a typical Southern California beach town; radiant sunshine, palm trees, cafes and bars lining the facade.

However, while pro-Trump sentiment is palpable, residents dispute previous portrayals of the city as a Maga bastion in the heart of the historically liberal Golden State and say the Republican presence is not as aggressive as claimed.

It remains perhaps to be seen whether enclaves of Mr Trump's supporters along the West Coast will remain as passive as the US general election in November approaches.

Graig GraziosiMarch 11, 2024 05:00

1710133080Everything Donald Trump said about the Oscars as Jimmy Kimmel reads the reviews live on air

Donald Trump may have denounced Jimmy Kimmel's hosting of the Oscars, but he's no stranger to lambasting the Oscars. In fact, Trump's criticism of the show is something of an Oscar night tradition.

Was there EVER a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars, Trump wrote. Her introduction was that of a below average person trying too hard to be something she is not and can never be. In response, Kimmel joked: Isn't your prison sentence over?

Shweta SharmaMarch 11, 2024 04:58

1710131803Viktor Orbn says world needs peace president Donald Trump back

Viktor Orbn paid tribute to Donald Trump after their meeting at Mar-a-Lago on Friday evening.

He posted a video of his visit to his residence where Mr. Trump welcomed the Hungarian Prime Minister and also showed him around.

President Donald Trump was a president of peace. He commanded respect in the world and created the conditions for peace. During his presidency, peace reigned in the Middle East and Ukraine. We need his return more than ever! Thank you for the invitation, Mr. President! he said while sharing the video.

It comes after Mr Trump praised the European autocrat, saying no one was better, smarter or a better leader than Viktor Orbn.

He's fantastic, he said, adding that he was a non-controversial character because he said, “This is how it's going to be, and that's it, isn't it?” not ? He's the boss and he's a great leader, a fantastic leader. In Europe and all over the world, they respect it.

Shweta SharmaMarch 11, 2024 04:36

1710130110Donald Trump lashes out at Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel

Tonight, Donald Trump criticized Jimmy Kimmel for his hosting abilities at the Oscars and said he was the worst host ever.

Has there EVER been a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars. His introduction was that of a below average person trying too hard to be something he is not and never can be, Mr. Trump's Truth Social message read.

Get rid of Kimmel and maybe replace him with another failed but cheap ABC talent, George Slopanopoulos. He would make everyone on stage look bigger, stronger and more glamorous.

Also a very bad politically correct show tonight, and has been for years – disjointed, boring and very unfair. Why don't they give Oscars to those who deserve them? Maybe this way their viewership and TV ratings will come back from the depths. LET’S GIVE AMERICA BACK THE GREAT NEWS!

This prompted Jimmy Kimmel to take a moment and read his comments from the Oscars stage.

Blah, blah, blah. Ok, now see if you can guess which former president just posted this on Truth Social. Anybody? No? Well, thank you, President Trump. Thanks for watching, I'm surprised you're still out of your prison sentence? Kimmel said.

Shweta SharmaMarch 11, 2024 04:08

1710126029SNL parodies Katie Britts speech with surprise appearance from Scarlett Johansson

With the help of actress Scarlett Johansson, the late-night sketch show featured highlights of Ms. Britt's speech during their cold open: an empty kitchen, Ms. Britt's wide range of emotions , its questionable account of a graphic tale of human trafficking, a visibly brilliant film. cross necklace, and of course, lots of drama.

Tonight I will audition for the role of Scary Mom and perform an original monologue called This Country Is Hell, Johansson said of playing Mrs. Britt.

Graig GraziosiMarch 11, 2024 03:00

1710118829Biden walks back illegal comment, talks about abortion in new interview

Joe Biden walked back his use of the term illegal to describe an undocumented migrant and doubled down on his belief that the Supreme Court was wrong in its 2022 ruling on abortion access during a recent interview.

He refused to back down from his belief that the Supreme Court fumbled its 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health decision.

Graig GraziosiMarch 11, 2024 01:00

1710111629FDNY investigates officers booing New York AG who sued Trump

New York Fire Department Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is reportedly trying to find out which firefighters and staffers booed New York Attorney General Letitia James during a promotion ceremony earlier this week, according to a report .

Some FDNY members booed Ms. James and chanted Donald Trump's name during the ceremony, which was held on the campus of the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, according to the New York Post.

Oh, come on. Were in a house of God. First of all, calm down, Ms. James told her critics at the event. Thank you for removing it from your system. LEARN MORE:

Graig GraziosiMarch 10, 2024 11:00 p.m.

1710104429Trump attacks Biden's State of the Union speech

The former president attacked his successor's recent State of the Union address.

Mr. Trump said Joe Biden's speech was the worst in history.

Boos echoed around the room in Rome every time Mr. Trump referred to the president, whom he will face again in the race for the White House later this year.

Graig Graziosi March 10, 2024 9:00 p.m.

1710102680Even after a $91 million verdict, Trump will not stop defaming E. Jean Carroll

At a rally in Georgia on Saturday, Mr. Trump attacked Ms. Carroll, her lawyers and the judge who oversaw the case, saying the trial was politically motivated and funded by Democratic operatives.

I just posted $91 million bail for a false story. A totally made-up story, Mr. Trump said. Based on false accusations made against me by a woman I knew nothing about, didn't know, had never heard of. I don't know anything about her.

Graig Graziosi March 10, 2024 8:31 p.m.

1710097400Trump told Georgia crowd he met with Laken Riley's family

Donald Trump said at a rally in Georgia that he met with the family of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student who was allegedly killed by a Venezuelan migrant.

Right-wing politicians have exploited Ms Riley's death to promote anti-immigration arguments.

I met his mother-in-law and her family backstage, Mr. Trump told the crowd. They said she was the best. She has always been the best for us. They admit that she was the best and was first in her class. She was going to be the best nurse. She was the best nursing student. She was always the best. She was the brightest light in every room, they told me.

Graig Graziosi March 10, 2024 7:03 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-news-jimmy-kimmel-truth-social-b2510452.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos