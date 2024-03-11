The PSI offers Jokowi to become president of the coalition, being above political parties





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Vice-President of the Manufacturers’ Council Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) Grace Natalie said President Joko Widodo should be a figure above all political parties. Grace revealed that there was a suggestion from the chairman of the board psi Jeffrie Geovannie Agar Jokowi can lead a coalition of political parties sharing the same vision of a golden Indonesia. “I think it's also a good idea, Pak Jokowi could perhaps be at the head of a coalition of parties, a kind of national front, parties that want to continue or have the same vision of a golden Indonesia “said Grace on the Gaspol show. ! Kompas.com, Sunday (10/3/2024). Also read: PSI will continue to promote Jokowiism even if Jokowi resigns as president Grace believes that Jokowi can be a figure who unites or brings together the interests of political parties. He believes that it is not easy to find someone who can bring all the political parties together and whose words can unite these parties. “I don't think there are many people willing to accept it and today I think Pak Jokowi is the only person,” Grace said. However, Grace admitted that there had been no further discussions regarding the proposal, including what role Jokowi would be given in the future. “It’s still a proposal, yes, we don’t know the details yet, that also needs to be discussed, there are many parties, many interests, many heads, so we don’t know what the dynamics will be” , did he declare. said. Also read: GASPOL! Today: PSI vote explosion and Kaesang's plan in DKI gubernatorial elections As is known, PSI is a member of the Indonesian Advanced Coalition which supports the presidential and vice-presidential candidates Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming. Besides PSI, the coalition also includes Gerindra Party, Golkar Party, Democratic Party, National Mandate Party, Crescent Star Party, Garuda Party, Gelora Party and Prima Party. Even though he does not have a position in the coalition, Jokowi has given a strong signal that he is siding with the Indonesian Forward Coalition in the 2024 general elections (Pemilu). This was marked by a meeting between Jokowi and several general chairmen of the Indonesian Forward Coalition members sometime before the 2024 elections. Also read: PSI's voice suddenly exploded, enlightening my brother… Prabowo also openly stated that he was fully supported by Jokowi, he even claimed that the Indonesian Forward Coalition was Jokowi's successor team. “Brothers and sisters, we are the advanced Indonesian coalition, we are not shy, we are open, we are Jokowi's team, we are Jokowi's successors,” he said during a speech at of the KSPN National Rapimnas event at Sutan Raja Hotel, Soreang. , Bandung Regency, West Java, Sunday (14/1/2024).

