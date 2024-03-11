Trump denounces Oscars 'really bad political correctness'





Donald Trump has a habit of dunk at the Oscars. He couldn't resist posting about the series on Sunday as well. “A very bad politically correct show tonight,” Trump said in a Truth Social article.

It's safe to say that former President Donald Trump didn't enjoy this year's Academy Awards.

“A very bad, politically correct show tonight, and for years disjointed, boring and very unfair,” Trump said of the Oscars in a Truth Social article on Sunday.

“Why don't they give the Oscars to those who deserve them. Maybe this way their audience and their TV ratings will come back from the bottom,” he continued.

In addition to winning the awards, Trump also took photos of this year's host, Jimmy Kimmel.

“Was there EVER a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars. His introduction was that of a below average person trying too hard to be something he is not and can never be ” Trump said earlier in his message.

Trump's scathing criticism of Kimmel and this year's ceremony did not go unnoticed. The late-night talk show host applauded Trump toward the end of the ceremony.

“Thank you President Trump. Thanks for watching. I'm surprised you're still ah, isn't your prison sentence over?” Kimmel said after reading Trump's Truth Social message.

This isn't the first time Trump has criticized the awards ceremony. In 2018, when Trump was still in office, he blasted that year's ceremony and claimed it was the “lowest-rated Oscars in history.”

“The problem is that we no longer have any Stars apart from your President (just kidding, of course)!” Trump wrote about

And in 2021, Trump released a statement in which he made recommendations for how the Oscars could improve its ratings.

“Go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name to THE ACADEMY AWARDS, don't be so politically correct and boring, and do it right. ALSO, BRING BACK A GREAT HOST,” said Trump.

Trump wasn't the only one to reject this year's awards. Billionaire Elon Musk also took to X to denigrate the Oscars. The Oscars, Musk said, have been “diluted” and the award “no longer commands respect.”

“Winning an Oscar now just means you've won the revival contest,” Musk wrote on X on Sunday.

Trump's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside of normal business hours.

