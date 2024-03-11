Worth 1 lakh crore: PM Narendra Modi tweets before launching 112 national highway projects soon





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a busy campaign, crossing 12 states in 10 days. On March 11, he will visit Gurugram, Haryana, to launch 112 national highway projects across India, costing around $1,000,000,000,000,000. Prime Minister Modi is set to inaugurate the Haryana portion of the Dwarka Expressway to help ease traffic jams and ease travel between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48, according to an official announcement by the PMO. These projects will help develop the national road network. They will also improve jobs, trade and the economy across the country, the Prime Minister's Office said. PM Modi tweeted and called it an important day for connectivity across India.” The 19 km long Haryana section of the 8-lane Dwarka Expressway was constructed at a cost of around 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2 km long from Delhi-Haryana border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7 km long from Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to Delhi's IGI Airport and Gurugram Bypass. Other major projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi include the 9.6 km long six-lane Urban Extension Road II (UER-II) – Package 3 from Nangloi – Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka in Delhi and three packets from Lucknow Ring Road. developed at a cost of around Rs. 4,000,000. 4,600 crores in Uttar Pradesh. The projects also include the Anandapuram – Pendurthi – Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of approx. 2,950 crore in the state of Andhra Pradesh; Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth around Rs. 3,400 crores in Himachal Pradesh; Dobaspet – Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs. 2,750 crores in Karnataka, along with 42 other projects worth Rs. 20,500 crores in different states of the country, ANI reported. Foundation stone PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for various national highway projects across the country. “The major projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include 14 packages of Bengaluru – Kadappa – Vijayawada highway worth Rs. 14,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh; six packages of Belgaum – Hungund – Raichur section of NH-748A worth Rs. 8,000 crores in Karnataka; three packages of Shamli – Ambala highway worth Rs. 4,900 crores in Haryana; two packages of Amritsar – Bathinda corridor worth Rs. 3,800 crores in Punjab; along with 39 other projects worth Rs. 32,700 crores in different states of the country,” the official statement added. Stage alert!

