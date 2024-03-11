Victory without winner, country without leader: the phenomenon of general elections in Pakistan





Even though a week has passed since Pakistan's general elections, it is still unclear who exactly will form the government. The latest wave of political instability, triggered by the no-confidence motion against then Prime Minister Imran Khan in April 2022 and then accelerated by his recent imprisonment, appears to have been resolved within the ongoing electoral process. However, the country now finds itself in an even more ambiguous and unique situation.

Currently, the situation is as follows: independent candidates associated with Imran Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf Party (PTI) have obtained a quantitative majority at the federal level. Some of them have already managed to transition to opposition parties (for example, Waseem Qadir joined the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz faction, PML-N), so 92 seats remained in the National Assembly for the PTI; the PML-N won second place with 79 seats, and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), which won 54 seats, secured third place. The obvious consequences of such a close race included Accusations of electoral fraud, pressure on candidates, etc. Votes being counted correctly by PTI candidates and candidates of other parties could lead to a situation in which all parties criticize the overall transparency of the voting process.

Of course, the key issue after achieving such interim results is the question of how to form a new government. On Tuesday evening, it was announced that the PML-N would form the government by creating a very weak coalition with the PPP. Shehbaz Sharif, who has previously served as prime minister and also has close ties to the military, is the only candidate for the post, while PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari will become president. A coalition between Pakistan's two oldest clan parties could weaken their influence in the medium to long term, as the electorate could accuse them of violating democratic processes, which would consequently reduce their chances of winning the next elections. Additionally, low public approval ratings will prevent the smooth implementation of tough economic measures necessary for the current level of inflation and upcoming negotiations with the IMF.

What motivates Pakistani voters?

Given the three previous general elections (2008, 2013 and 2018) and their particularities, it is easy to side with the opinion of a wide range of experts and politicians who conclude that the only constant in domestic politics of the country lies in its changes. However, in conditions of constant change and instability, there are still a number of obligatory and unique realities for Pakistan, among which, first of all, the military establishment, which to a large extent determines domestic policy and foreigner of the State. The logic of the electoral process is partly such that a particular party's chances of victory are higher depending on its cooperation with the establishment. The situation has today been reversed compared to 2018: if the PTI managed to win a few contested seats, in 2023 and 2024, there are obvious attempts to ensure the transfer of power to the PML-N party. However, the PML-N and the establishment faced much greater resistance than expected from Pakistani voters supporting Imran Khan and the PTI.

This is where the same constant changes come into play, primarily in political culture, that have been developing since 2008 (and even before). Pakistan's political culture in the 21st century appears to be very dynamic, especially with the emergence of modern mass media and new approaches to campaigning. The PTI managed to sense the mood of voters tired of dynastic politics at precisely the right time and turned to populism accessible to the masses, which mobilized large numbers of supporters both in the 2018 elections and during the protests which followed the vote of censure. In many ways, the Internet campaigns of Imran Khan and his supporters, youth agitation, appeal to understandable issues, efficiency and flexibility of management, and many other factors, allowed them to overtake the developing parties PPP and PML-N, more conservative at the time. this point of view. The establishment hardly expected such a rapid change in the political culture and political activity of the population. As a result, even with the decentralization of the PTI, discussed below, voters continued to vote for candidates associated with it, out of inertia.

Thus, Pakistani voters are primarily interested in solving their one-off economic problems in the form of rising inflation or localized problems such as getting a job or health insurance rather than through games policies they have witnessed over the years. The PTI's populist approach has partly satisfied this need and changed the political behavior of the country's population. These changes and the popular demand to reinvent the country's political system, as well as to strengthen transparency, are evidenced by the high turnout in the elections and by the post-election activities that took place through the protests that took place. started after the announcement of the results. However, the PTI faced a serious problem of intra-party conflict, which greatly influenced the behavior of its members after the results were announced.

PTI decentralization and fragile coalitions

In the 2024 general elections, the PTI was deprived of two of its main populist assets, Imran Khan himself, still in prison, as well as its symbol, a cricket bat, which de facto means that the party has was excluded from the elections. PTI supporters were given various designations on ballot papers, which may have misled voters. In fact, the party found itself in a process of uncontrolled decentralization, supplemented by defections of candidates to opposing parties.

The real decentralization of the PTI began with the vote of no confidence against Imran Khan in 2022. Opinions were polarized within the party regarding the decision to quit the National Assembly, as well as the leader's announcements to dissolve the Punjab and Punjab assemblies. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In fact, if the decision to resign from the Assembly had not been taken, more than a hundred deputies could have continued to fight against their political opponents. However, this did not happen, which dealt a serious blow to the party structure. This process was followed by mass protests, organized as a last-ditch attempt to regain power, leading to mass resignations of party members (who, according to some sources, were under pressure due to the violence that erupted during the protests). of May 9). , 2023).

Despite the fact that Imran Khan managed to mobilize a large number of people in his favor and become a political martyr, he made many tactical mistakes which led to the destruction of his party. Uncontrolled decentralization has also led to a loss of trust among potential allies and the defection of members to other political forces.

In the current conditions, the PTI will strive to push back decentralization, but the absence of a single leader like Imran Khan directly affects this process. However, it is possible that the decline of the party will continue, since the politicians who left the PTI in 2023 have already created two new (so far small) parties, Istehkam-e Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Insaf (Parliamentarians) . They can score political points not only through their former affiliation with Imran Khan's PTI, but also by being more loyal to the establishment, which could help them in the medium term.

The Coalition's fragile strategic outlook

The creation of a coalition between the PML-N, the PPP and several other small parties to form a government is above all a tactical move aimed at taking control of the country. Although this political force will likely be able to appoint its own prime minister and other senior leaders, the coalition may face more structural and political obstacles from a strategic perspective. First of all, this is due to a large number of current problems (starting with the upcoming negotiations with the IMF, ending with the growing level of terrorist and separatist threats in different regions of the country), decisions on which will be extremely difficult to take in the proposed format.

Most likely, the PML-N will have to constantly seek help in promoting its decisions (especially unpopular ones) from the PPP and the military. This will lead to an even greater decline in credibility among the population, the likely absence of solutions to many problems, and possibly greater involvement of the military in government affairs. The agreement between the PML-N and the PPP that the latter will not present a motion of no confidence once Nawaz's party forms the government adds to the fragility of the structure. As a result, the Pakistan People's Party has additional leverage, which it can use if necessary or in case of uncertainty in the PML-N's actions and decisions.

***

Today, Pakistan remains in a state of political instability. The new government, whatever its composition, will be confronted with a large number of problems, mainly economic. Given this instability, the adoption of decisions on reforms, especially the most difficult ones, will be received extremely negatively by the population. Over the next few years, several vectors of developments in the political situation can be expected: on the one hand, dissatisfaction with the election results and demands for changes in the political system (probably addressed to the establishment) will continue. On the other hand, the processes of forming opposition forces will begin through the PTI, which will try with all its might to compensate for the losses of the past months, as well as through new political parties led by dissident PTI politicians.

