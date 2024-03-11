Narendra Modi | My third term will write a new chapter in the rise of women's power: Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday cited a series of his government's women-centric projects to assert that only a society that strengthens the position of women and creates opportunities for them can progress. Her third term will write a new chapter in the rise of women's power, Modi said at a 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programme, exuding confidence of retaining power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Lashing out at the previous governments, he said that women's lives and plights were not a priority for them, while the BJP launched different initiatives to help them at every stage of life. Modi said he was the first prime minister to speak out on a host of women's issues, including lack of toilets, use of sanitary napkins, harmful effects of smoke-producing cooking fuels like wood and coal, and the need to have government bank accounts. ramparts of the Red Fort, a reference to his Independence Day speeches. He said political parties like Congress were mocking and insulting him for this. He said that what he had seen at home, in his neighborhood and in his villages during his travels had shaped his sensitivity and his projects in favor of women. Over Rs 8 lakh crore has been disbursed among women under various government schemes, Modi said. So far, more than a million women have become 'Lakhpati Didis', he said. The Prime Minister said his experience was that a little help for women can turn it into a help for others. Politicians who only care about their families will never be able to understand this, he said. Under the 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programme, Modi disbursed around Rs 8,000 crore as bank loans to self-help groups (SHGs). He interacted with women beneficiaries from different parts of the country, inquired about various aspects of their work and praised their hard work and determination. Modi also congratulated 'Lakhpati Didis', which achieved success with the support of the 'Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihood Mission' and supports the upliftment of other members of the self-help group. During the event, he handed over drones to 1,000 'Namo Drone Didis', women chosen to fly drones for agricultural and allied purposes. It also disbursed around Rs 2,000 crore of capitalization support funds to SHGs. The 'Namo Drone Didi' and 'Lakhpati Didi' initiatives are an integral part of the Prime Minister's vision to foster economic empowerment and financial independence of women, especially in rural areas, the office of the Prime Minister had earlier said. Prime Minister in a press release. Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

