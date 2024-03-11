Jimmy Kimmel slams Donald Trump for 2024 Oscars review: Watch





Jimmy Kimmel knew heading into his fourth Academy Awards that he wouldn't please everyone with his jokes on Sunday (March 10), but there were some criticisms he wasn't ready to take as he sat down. In fact, he decided during the show to respond to one critic in particular: Donald Trump.

The twice-impeached president criticized the comedian during his Truth Social at Hollywood's biggest night, writing: “Was there EVER a worse host than Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars.” Her introduction was that of a below average person trying too hard to be something she is not and can never be. Get rid of Kimmel and maybe replace him with another failed but cheap ABC “talent”, George Slopanopoulos [sic].”

Trump also criticized the ceremony as a “very bad politically correct spectacle” and called it “disjointed, boring and very unfair.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! The host took a few moments to address the former president — who faces dozens of charges and four criminal indictments — near the end of the live Oscars broadcast.

“Doing this show isn’t about me, and I appreciate you having me – it’s really about you. But I was told we had an extra minute and I'm really proud of something, and I was wondering if I could share it with you. Kimmel told the audience and viewers at home as he pulled his cell phone out of his pocket. “I just received a review.”

After reading Trump's social media post, the comedian asked laughing audience members at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles if they could guess who wrote the review of the Oscars telecast. “Anyone? No? Thank you, President Trump. Thanks for watching!” ” he said before being impassive: “Isn't your prison sentence over?

Kimmel also shared a clip of the moment on his Instagram account after the ceremony, captioning the video: “This is my Oscar.” Thank you Donald Trump.

This isn't the first time Kimmel has mocked the former president at the Oscars. During his first show in 2017, the late-night host mocked Trump not only during the monologue, but throughout the telecast, including live-tweeting the real estate mogul, who had been unusually silent on his favorite media at the time – Twitter – during the ceremony.

Watch Kimmel applaud Trump at the 2024 Oscars below:

