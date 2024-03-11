Politics
China Congress ends with show of unity behind Xi's vision for national greatness
BEIJING (AP) China's national legislature completes its work annual session Monday, with the usual display of near-unanimous support for plans to realize ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping's vision for the nation.
The week-long event, filled with meetings carefully planned to allow for no surprises, highlighted how Chinese politics has become increasingly calibrated to elevate Xi.
Monday agenda the usual closing press conference was missing by the Prime Minister, the number 2 of the party. The news conference has been held most years since 1988 and was the only time journalists could directly question a senior Chinese leader.
The decision to remove it underlines That of Premier Li Qiang relatively low status. His predecessors played a much larger role in leading key economic policies such as modernizing state-owned enterprises, managing economic crises and leading housing reforms that transformed China into a nation of homeowners.
The nearly 3,000-member National People's Congress approved a revised State Council law that directs the Chinese government to follow Xi's vision. The vote was 2,883 to eight, with nine abstentions. Other measures were adopted by equally wide margins. The highest number of no votes was recorded for the Supreme Court's annual report, which was approved by 2,834 votes to 44.
In his brief closing speech, Zhao Leji, the legislature's top official, urged the people to unite more closely under the leadership of the Communist Party, with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. »
Party leaders who run the State Council once had a much freer hand in setting economic policy, Neil Thomas, a Chinese politics researcher at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said in an emailed commentary. .
Xi was surprisingly successful in consolidating his personal hold on the party, allowing him to become the key decision-maker in all policy areas, he said.
While the party champions innovation and technological autonomy to build a modern, wealthy economy, it leans heavily on a more overtly communist ideology reminiscent of past eras. Xi has strengthened the party's role in everything from culture and education to business management and economic planning.
Greater centralization of power has arguably helped Xi improve the efficiency of central government, Thomas said, but the benefits could be outweighed by the costs of stifling political debate, disincentivizing local innovation and more sudden political changes.
In addition to following the guidelines of Xi Jinping Thought and other party directives, developing new quality productive forces, a term coined by Xi last September, became a slogan at this year's congress.
The term suggests a prioritization of science and technology as China faces trade sanctions and restrictions on access to advanced know-how in computer chips and other areas that the U.S. United and other countries consider them national security risks.
Diplomatically, China retained Wang Yi as foreign minister. He took over the post last summer after his successor, Qin Gang, was abruptly dismissed without explanation after six months of work.
Analysts believed the Communist Party could use the annual congress to appoint a new foreign minister and end an unusual series of political incidents last year that also saw the dismissal of a new Minister of Defense after a few months of work.
The Organic Law of the State Council was revised for the first time since its adoption in 1982. The revision calls on the State Council to uphold the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party. » She also adds the governor of China's central bank to the body. .
Echoing words in almost every proposal, law or speech in China these days, he clarified that the highest officials in the Chinese government must adhere to the party's guiding ideology, which refers to Marxism-Leninism and to the thought of Mao Zedong and culminates in the philosophy of Xi. on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era.
Alfred Wu, an expert on Chinese governance at the National University of Singapore, said the review institutionalizes changes already made, making it harder to undo them. He described the congress as a one-man show that shows Xi's determination to create a system in which the party leads policy, thereby reducing the role of the State Council and the legislature.
His determination is very clear, Wu said. He is ready to change everything.
During this year's convention, many provincial meetings were open to the media for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, although they were carefully scripted with prepared remarks and without the spontaneity seen at over the past decades.
The contrast with polarized politics in the United States and robust debate in other democracies It couldn't be clearer: Chinese political rituals, devoid of any open dissent, place unity above all else.
The marching orders approved by Congress include calls to ensure national security and social stability at a time when job losses and underpayment of wages have sparked a growing number of protests.
Associated Press researchers Wanqing Chen and Yu Bing contributed to this report.
Follow AP's Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific
