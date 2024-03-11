Airlangga says Jokowi is 'comfortable' with Golkar Party





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Rumors that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi The Golkar Party's approach resurfaced after a plenary meeting to evaluate the results of the 2024 elections at the Golkar Party DPP office in West Jakarta yesterday. Asked by reporters, Golkar Chairman Airlangga Hartarto said that President Jokowi and the party were already close. “Pak Jokowi and the Golkar Party are indeed close,” Airlangga said, greeted by laughter from other Golkar Party officials at the post-meeting press conference, Sunday, March 10. Airlangga said their closeness could be seen in Golkar Party advertisements featuring Jokowi, which indicated Jokowi's intimacy and comfort with Golkar. Golkar Party Vice Chairman Ahmad Doli Kurnia expressed similar sentiments. He said Golkar's good relations with Jokowi were established because the party had consistently supported and supported the president. “In fact, we often joke that the Golkar Party is 'more Jokowi' than other political parties,” he said in a meeting after the press conference. Doli added that Golkar is an open party that seeks to unite all elements of the nation. “It doesn't matter who the president is. Even if he's just an ordinary person, if [the party] believes that they share the same aspirations, interests, struggles and values, they would be welcome to join Golkar. We would be happy with any member of society, let alone a president,” he said. Doli said Golkar would be very happy if Jokowi wanted to join him. He admitted, however, that he had not received confirmation of Jokowi's status within the PDIP. According to him, whether Jokowi joins Golkar or not is a question of politics. Therefore, the person with the most information on discussions on the issue would be party chairman Airlangga Hartarto. “These kinds of discussions would take place in private with the general president. So those who would be informed would be the general president, Pak Jokowi and God,” he said. BETWEEN Editors Choice: Top 10 most beautiful countries in the world according to Forbes radar Click here to receive the latest news from Tempo on Google News

