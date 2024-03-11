Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurates Sela Tunnel





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Viksit Bharat Viksit North East program in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh on March 9, 2024, virtually dedicated the Sela Tunnel project to the nation. Built by the Border Roads Organization (BRO) At 13,000 feet above sea level, the tunnel is located on the road coming from Tezpur, Assam, to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh Kameng West District. The project, estimated at Rs 825 million, aims to provide all-weather connectivity and strengthen the readiness of armed forces in the region. Using the Austrian tunneling method, the tunnel meets the highest safety standards. Main features of the Sela tunnel Strategic asset: The tunnel constitutes a strategic asset for the nation, enhancing defense capabilities due to its proximity to the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Improved connectivity: It offers all-weather connectivity, ensuring smoother transportation even in adverse weather conditions, overcoming the challenges faced in winter.

It offers all-weather connectivity, ensuring smoother transportation even in adverse weather conditions, overcoming the challenges faced in winter. Transport capacity: Designed to accommodate 3,000 cars and 2,000 trucks per day, with a maximum speed of 80 km/h, the tunnel significantly improves transport efficiency. Impact on socio-economic growth Economic prosperity: The inauguration of the tunnel heralds a new era of economic prosperity for Tawang, promoting trade, tourism, employment, education and overall growth of the region.

The inauguration of the tunnel heralds a new era of economic prosperity for Tawang, promoting trade, tourism, employment, education and overall growth of the region. Improved Defense Capabilities: By facilitating the transport of troops and supplies, the tunnel strengthens the region's defense capabilities. Project Schedule and Completion Laying the first stone: Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the Sela Tunnel on February 9, 2019, marking the start of the project.

Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone of the Sela Tunnel on February 9, 2019, marking the start of the project. Progress : Despite the challenges posed by difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions, construction began on April 1, 2019 and the tunnel was completed in less than five years, demonstrating commendable progress and perseverance. Development initiatives and future projects 123 development projects: Apart from the Sela Tunnel, Prime Minister Modi virtually launched 123 important development projects in Itanagar, furthering the progress of the region.

Apart from the Sela Tunnel, Prime Minister Modi virtually launched 123 important development projects in Itanagar, furthering the progress of the region. Future projects: Besides, the foundation for 95 more projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in six northeastern states has been laid, underlining the government's commitment to holistic development in the region.

