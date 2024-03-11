Biden lashes out at Trump's Georgia rally: he fooled dictators around the world | US elections 2024





The question isn't whether Georgia Democrats will vote for President Joe Biden on Tuesday or in November. How much is it.

Biden crossed Georgia on Saturday to garner endorsements from political action committees representing Asian, Black and Latino voters, another step in the march toward the Democratic nomination.

Biden opened by addressing Donald Trump, using Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as a bat, emphasizing how he launched his campaign here alongside her and dictatorial Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orbn.

He called him a fantastic leader. Seriously, Biden said. He has deceived dictators around the world.

Biden's only significant competition in Georgia for the nomination is boredom and lack of preference. But it is likely that Biden will secure the nomination not in Georgia, which holds its primaries on Tuesday, but in states voting on March 19. However, the turn towards the general elections has already begun.

It builds on the momentum of Thursday's speech, which was a grand slam home run, said David Brand, a Democratic operative and political figure in Atlanta. The Republicans are in pure panic. They can't attack him on issues. So, they're now making up crazy claims that he's, you know, on Red Bull or something. This is their best line of attack: because he drinks a Red Bull. This puts him on the same level as every law student in the country.

Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill and Georgia's two Democratic senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, held the rally at the trendy Pullman Yards in east Atlanta before a crowd of about 500 people. The gathering was comprised primarily of party insiders and Democratic elected officials. The rally location was closely monitored ahead of the event, apparently to avoid disruption by protesters. A man was escorted from the room as he shouted pro-Palestinian slogans.

The presidents address recurring themes raised in the State of the Union address, calling for the reinstatement of Roe v Wade as the nation's law on abortion, raising taxes on billionaires, and an appeal to civic values .

We see a future in which we define democracy and defend it, not diminish it, Biden said. We must remain the beacon of the world.

Biden said nothing about the war in Gaza, nor did he raise the issue of funding the Ukrainian resistance to Russia.

His supporters and supporters regularly juxtapose the consequences of a Trump victory in 2024, trying to evoke the political intensity that led to surprise victories in Georgia in 2020 and 2022.

Ossoff regularly verified the name of DeKalb County, the location of Pullman Yards and the location of the political changes that brought him, Warnock and Biden to power. The stakes couldn't be higher, Ossoff said. The future of voting rights, civil rights and women's rights hangs in the balance.

Three political action committees offered support for Biden on Saturday: the Collective PAC, which supports black candidates; the Latino Victory Fund; and the AAPI Victory Fund, a political action committee aimed at empowering Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

They must be re-elected. Failure is not an option, said Shekar Narasimhan, president and founder of the AAPI Victory Fund. We will do everything in our power to achieve this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/10/biden-georgia-rally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos