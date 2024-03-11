Unlikely links: Narendra Modi's connection with Kashmir and the story of an enduring friendship

Since coming to power in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has focused its attention on fighting terrorism and challenges in Naxal-affected areas. Gradually, the party expanded its efforts to address the underlying problems, investing in infrastructure and implementing corrective measures at the local level.

The strong commitment to consider Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India was at the center of the BJP's agenda. Despite considerable challenges, the party remains committed to eradicating terrorism from the affected regions. Although she initially promised to repeal Article 370, thereby hampering the progress of the state, the decision to repeal it was carefully considered and implemented during the second term in 2019.

On March 7, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. During this visit, he laid the foundation for various development projects aimed at foster growth in the Union Territories. These initiatives underlined the government's commitment to bringing positive change and promoting development in the region.

Arriving in Srinagar a short time ago, I had the opportunity to see the majestic Shankaracharya Hill from afar. pic.twitter.com/9kEdq5OgjX -Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 7, 2024

Narendra Modi's past association with Kashmir

In the early 1990s, when militant groups established “liberated zones” in the Kashmir Valley, an unexpected friendship took root. At the forefront was a relatively unknown BJP activist, Narendra Modi, who delved into the intricacies of separatism. This exploration took him to the residential village of Hizbul leader Salahuddin in Soibug, Budgam, where he crossed paths with a 26-year-old youth, Mohammad Ashraf Hajam, known as 'Azad'.

No one predicted that this seemingly ordinary BJP activist, who engaged with the people during his six-day visit to all six districts, meticulously documenting his observations as a 'social worker', would become Chief Minister of Gujarat in eight years and, ultimately, Prime Minister of India in 21 years.

While staying with Azad in Hakermulla village near Soibug, Modi, a teetotaler and vegetarian, immersed himself in the local environment. Azad remembers their uneventful taxi journey through the Shariefabad camp, where Modi stopped to appreciate the soldiers fishing for fish in a stream. The camaraderie extended to the home, marking the beginning of a lasting friendship.

Azad vividly remembers their uncharted journey in 1993, during which Modi, incognito and lacking official or security knowledge, passed through major militant strongholds and engaged with residents of Soibug, Zoonarishi and various landmarks in Srinagar. Modi's interactions included interviews with village elders and conversations with women, children and youth, delving into their feelings and political aspirations.

The genesis of Azad's connection with Modi dates back to 1992 when, as a 24-year-old involved in LPG sales, he witnessed BJP President Murli Manohar Joshi's announcement during the Ekta Yatra in Srinagar . Inspired, Azad saluted the hoisting of the Indian flag despite heightened tensions. Modi, identifying Azad as a Kashmiri Muslim sympathetic to their cause, initiated his involvement in peace initiatives.

In New Delhi, Modi introduced Azad to senior BJP leader Atal Behari Vajpayi, triggering Azad's commitment to work for peace and development of Kashmir. Under the banner of the Peace Council, Azad found safe government accommodation at IMPA in Srinagar, thereby strengthening his association with Modi.

Azad's political journey began in 1996, campaigning for the BJP in the Srinagar-Budgam Lok Sabha constituency. Despite electoral defeats in the following years, Azad's relief came from the realization of his mission to promote peace and development. Soibough, once influenced by the Hizbul Mujahideen, donated land for public facilities at Azad's request, marking a symbolic transformation.

The enduring friendship between Azad and Modi persisted throughout the latter's tenures as Chief Minister of Gujarat and later as Prime Minister of India. Their last meeting took place on February 3, 2019, at the Srinagar airport, before the Pulwama blast and a few months before the Lok Sabha elections. The bond between these unlikely friends endures as a testament to the deep bonds that transcend tumultuous times.

When @BJP4India President Murli Manohar Joshi and @Narendra Modi After hoisting the Indian national flag at Lalchowk in Srinagar on Republic Day in January 1992, a 26-year-old youth, Mohammad Ashraf Hajam alias 'Azad', who was associated with a militant group, visited there. pic.twitter.com/8HvQsbQHIw -Ahmed Ali Fayyaz (@ahmedalifayyaz) March 8, 2024

(With contributions from IndiaStory)

Subscribe to our channels onTelegram,WhatsAppAndInstagramand personally receive the best stories of the day.