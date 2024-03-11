Imran Khan's party announces public rally on eve of Pakistan Day





Islamabad [Pakistan]March 11 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it has organized a public rally in the country's capital on the eve of Pakistan Day on March 23, ARY News reported.

Addressing the party's protest rally in the state capital, PTI chief Sher Afzal Marwat said he would approach the Islamabad deputy commissioner seeking permission for the rally.

“If the administration rejects our request, the PTI will approach the Islamabad High Court,” he said.

Marwat added that it was their right to hold a “peaceful” protest in accordance with the constitution, ARY News reported.

He further called on the authorities to immediately release PTI leaders and workers, who were arrested during their nationwide protest against alleged fraud in the general elections.

Earlier on Sunday, PTI leaders Salman Akram Raja and Sardar Latif Khosa were arrested as workers staged nationwide protests against allegations of fraud in the February 8 elections and mandate theft, according to ARY News.

After the arrest, PTI leaders and workers took to the streets of Pakistan and held rallies in various cities, including Punjab, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, as well as demonstrations in Karachi, Kandhkot and elsewhere.

A PTI spokesperson said the nation would never accept “proven and most corrupt people as president and prime minister of the country against their will.”

The Pakistani daily reported that the protests took place at the call of PTI founder Imran Khan against the “manipulation of election results and theft” of the PTI's mandate in the recent elections.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister has demanded the establishment of a judicial commission to probe the alleged falsification of election results.

In Lahore, police arrested several PTI protesters from GPO Chowk as authorities deployed a large contingent of security personnel on the city's Mall Road and other areas.

During the protests, PTI-backed Punjab Assembly legislators Hafiz Farhat Abbas and Mian Haroon Akbar were reportedly arrested by police.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.takeonedigitalnetwork.com/imran-khans-party-announces-public-gathering-on-eve-of-pakistan-day/

